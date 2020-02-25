The Work Truck Show® 2020 rolls into Indianapolis next week

In addition to checking out the latest vocational vehicles and equipment from more than 500 exhibitors, fleet managers can learn about clean vehicle solutions and test-drive or ride in the latest trucks at the popular Ride-and-Drive on Wednesday and Thursday. There will also be multiple networking opportunities, including the opening reception Tuesday evening at JW Marriott.

"The Work Truck Show provides fleet managers with the unique opportunity to see the industry's newest trucks and equipment, while also gathering innovative and practical ideas they can put into practice to improve fleet management and profitability," says Doyle Sumrall, NTEA managing director.

Spec'ing for Success

New this year is Spec'ing for Success, a special session on Tuesday where fleet managers can participate in an in-depth, interactive workshop geared toward identifying correct specification components for many popular commercial vehicle applications. Following an overview of common components (terrain, axles, suspension, frame and weight distribution), presenters will cover how selections influence performance.

Green Truck Summit

Sean Waters, vice president of product compliance and regulatory affairs for Daimler Trucks North America, will discuss the future of trucks powered by electricity, diesel fuel and hydrogen fuel cells as part of his keynote address at Green Truck Summit on Tuesday. After the keynote, attendees can participate in a variety of general sessions on clean energy trends and initiatives for commercial vehicles.

New products

More than 100 companies have already announced plans to introduce new work trucks and equipment at The Work Truck Show. New products on tap for the 20th anniversary event range from OEM chassis, vehicle components, technology and equipment to complete trucks. Seventeen commercial vehicle manufacturers will provide exclusive chassis update sessions offering insights into their future commercial vehicle plans.

While you're waiting for the main exhibit hall to open Wednesday and Thursday morning, check out the New Exhibitor Pavilion featuring 25 first-time Work Truck Show exhibitors. It's located across from the Hall I exhibit hall entrance and opens at 9 a.m., an hour before the main exhibit hall to give attendees extra time to discover something new.

For more information and to register, visit worktruckshow.com/fleets.

SOURCE NTEA - The Association for the Work Truck Industry