The Workers Freedom Coalition of the TriState: Hamilton County Judge denies objections to a Magistrate's Decision Against R&R Steel--Owner to Pay Employees More than $865,000; Company Accused of Exhibiting Racism, Sexual Harassment and Other Illegal Actions

CINCINNATI, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In April 2019, Judge Charles J. Kubicki, Jr. denied R&R Steel, LLC's objection to a January 2018 decision by the Magistrates. As a result, Judge Kubicki did away with R&R's objections to the Magistrates suggested order for R&R and owner Ronnie Estes to personally pay former employees more than $865,000 for lost wages, emotional distress, and punitive damages in response to a lawsuit by administrative staffers alleging among many other things - racism, sexual harassment, and being required to falsify payroll documents.

This case is only one of many infractions incurred by R&R and Estes:

Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA): $129,340 in fines for failing to train workers on construction safety criteria such as proper fall protection.

: to properly compensate workers with federally-required wages and benefits. Ohio Department of Commerce : more than $150,000 in back wages, as well as more than $140,000 in penalties after R&R failed to comply with Ohio's prevailing wage law on the construction of a building at 8th and Sycamore in Cincinnati , OH. Similarly, the state found R&R violated the prevailing wage law at the Oakley Station Parking Garage, which resulted in R&R owing their workers nearly $17,000 including more than $4,500 in penalties .

Issues have been so bad at R&R in May 2018 one of their principals – Ryan J Doan – seemingly changed the name to "R and R Steel, LLC" with the Ohio Secretary of State's office.

Members of the Workers Freedom Coalition of the Tri-State will continue to fight until all R&R workers receive their full and fair wages and affordable benefits; safety training is provided and workers receive their legally-required safety equipment; the workplace adopts and enforces a no-tolerance policy on abusive practices; and, workers are treated with dignity and respect.

That is why they are asking anyone who has been contacted by the company or any of its principals to email (RodbustersforRandR@gmail.com) or contact their Facebook page (Facebook.com/WorkersFreedomTriState/).

