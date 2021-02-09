The Workers Lab Announces The Innovation Fund Fall 2020 Winners

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Workers Lab is thrilled to announce the winners of The Innovation Fund Fall 2020 grant cycle. The winners will be receiving $150,000 in funding for their innovation, as well as mentorship and support to bring their ideas – centered around a more equitable economic recovery from the pandemic – to fruition. The work will be funded in partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation , The New World Foundation Quality Jobs Innovation Fund , and Schmidt Futures .

In September 2020, The Workers Lab put out a call for innovations supporting workers "bouncing back" stronger, with a first-ever focus on job quality, shared prosperity and rural communities in 46 states. The Innovation Fund was also a first-of-its-kind opportunity for rural communities, specifically California's Central Valley and Inland Empire –generating nearly 100 applicants from this region alone.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, workers are keeping people fed, housed, and healthy, all while putting their own lives at risk. In response, The Innovation Fund Fall 2020 competition focused on emerging innovations for protecting and supporting workers, their families, and communities through this recovery and to help scale quality job training and shared prosperity solutions models in a more systematic way.

"This cycle of The Innovation Fund saw so many outstanding worker leaders submit new or innovative approaches to strengthening the economic comeback and supporting historically underserved workers," said Jeshua John, Program Manager at The Workers Lab. "We were inspired by all the finalists and are excited about our continued emphasis on investing in innovations that build worker power, especially in underserved communities and for underrepresented workers."

With 558 submissions from across 46 states to The Innovation Fund, Fall 2020 applicants were asked to think outside the box about what an inclusive recovery could look like. This brought a spotlight on a variety of issues and presented unique opportunities in affordable childcare, support for small businesses and gig workers, and long-term quality job training and growth for careers in key industries of the future.

The winners were chosen after pitching their new ideas to and fielding questions from a live audience, consisting of The Workers Lab's partners, supporters, Board of Directors, staff, and past alumni of the program. The Workers Lab could not be more proud of who they have chosen and encourages any leaders out there to apply for their next grant cycle.

"We're excited to help scale these real-world innovations, early-stage models, new job training ventures in growth industries, and the work of these entrepreneurs that will not only have a direct and immediate impact on working families, but also help shape and advance quality jobs-focused solutions across the country," said Noah S. Bernstein, Senior Program Officer & Director of the Quality Jobs Fund at the New World Foundation.

The Innovation Fund Fall 2020 winners include:

Carina - "This funding will help us support family child care providers and working families through the next phase of COVID-19 while also enabling us to take the next steps in scaling this project for long-term sustainability." - Lani Todd , Director of Strategic Initiatives.

Driver's Seat Cooperative - "We are grateful for funding from The Workers Lab. Support from The Innovation Fund will help us make the Driver's Seat Cooperative available to thousands of new gig workers, exponentially increasing the value that they can get from their data." - Hays Witt, CEO.

Warehouse Worker Resource Center - "We greatly appreciate the exposure, support, and consideration of The Innovation Fund. This valuable support will allow us to make our project dynamic and deep-reaching into the most impacted and vulnerable communities. These resources will help us build a pathway to employment for people who are historically disadvantaged and excluded from work." - Sheheryar Kaoosji, Co-Founder and Executive Director.

Read more about all of the finalists and winners of The Innovation Fund Fall 2020 cycle on The Workers Lab blog .

