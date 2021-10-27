The Workers Union Experiences Record Growth in Membership

In a statement released today, the founder of The Workers Union, Mr C. Mahoney, said: "These figures prove that our "digital first" model of operation offers the flexibility and cost-effectiveness that modern workers expect from an employee services company."

The boost in numbers is thought to be part of a wider trend of workers turning away from trade unions in order to take advantage of services provided by non-traditional actors. These organisations are often smaller, more agile, and able to test what works without incurring huge costs or negotiating ossified political structures.

Mr Mahoney said that feedback from The Workers Union's membership suggested that workers are increasingly looking to "on demand" different services to meet their needs.

"The recent surge in membership numbers comes at a time of great uncertainty for working people. They have endured 18 months of Coronavirus misery and the after-effects of Brexit. In general terms, employers have responded well to what has been a dynamically changing set of circumstances. But there's always a rump of bad bosses who will use any excuse to exploit their staff. On that basis it's unsurprising that new digital entrants offering employees help, legal advice, news and guidance at the click of a button are on the up."

Mr Mahoney also said that The Workers Union's position outside of the big players was a distinct advantage in creating services that work for workers.

"A few have asked whether The Workers Union is a trade union. The answer is, emphatically, no. While this organisation has clear respect for their work, we operate on a different legal basis and our approach is to champion the rights of the individual. It's a philosophy that enables us to quickly canvass members on the issues that matter to them, and design services accordingly. And with over 20,000 members and counting, we're more convinced than ever that it's working."

