The Workplace Injury Costing California $2.2 Billion a Year Is Not the One Anyone Is Training For

New Data From 20,000+ Canadian Exams Shows Where Certified Responders Actually Fail

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Coast2Coast First Aid , an authorized American and Canadian Red Cross Training Partner operating 37+ locations, today released an analysis of more than 20,000 written first aid certification exams. As the largest dataset published by a North American training provider, the First Aid Knowledge Gap Report reveals that over one in four certified workplace responders fail questions regarding routine bone and muscle injuries.

In response to the findings, Coast2Coast is formally requesting a review with the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board (OSHSB) to consider adding a written knowledge assessment requirement to workplace first aid certification under Title 8, Section 3400. California employers are encouraged to evaluate their current safety readiness by downloading the full report.

The findings highlight a critical vulnerability in workplace safety. While CPR dominates public awareness and regulatory concern producing the lowest wrong-answer rate in the dataset at just 9.4% knowledge failures are highly concentrated in the routine, everyday injuries California workplaces report most: musculoskeletal issues and bleeding.

"California certifies workers as first-aid ready, but has no mechanism to verify the cognitive layer underneath that certification," said Ashkon Pour-Heidary, Founder of Coast2Coast First Aid. "Our dataset, drawn from more than 20,000 exams, shows the knowledge gap is real and concentrated exactly where workplace injuries happen most. A written assessment requirement would close this dangerous gap."

The Data and Digital Testing Infrastructure

This analysis is powered by a proprietary in-classroom digital testing platform built by Coast2Coast co-founder Aryan Sekhavati. Replacing traditional paper grading, the system captures responses at completion, enabling network-wide analysis and creating a real-time feedback loop between student performance and instructor development.

Coast2Coast is currently making this platform available to its Los Angeles students, giving California workers the same feedback loop that has driven improvement across its Canadian network.

The table below summarizes incorrect answer rates by knowledge area over the past 11 months, focusing on the standard workplace first aid cohort accepted by employers.

Knowledge Area Incorrect Answer Rate per Topic Bone, muscle & joint injuries 27.7% Failed to answer correctly on average Bleeding & wound care 23.8% Failed to answer correctly on average Vital signs assessment 21.1% Failed to answer correctly on average Airway & breathing management 19.6% Failed to answer correctly on average CPR & defibrillation 9.4% Failed to answer correctly on average

Why California Needs a Written Assessment

Currently, California has no written knowledge requirement for workplace first aid certification. Cal/OSHA Title 8, Section 3400 requires workers to be "adequately trained," but this is measured exclusively through physical skills demonstration. Completing a verifiable knowledge test provides a vital added layer of assurance.

Musculoskeletal disorders are the leading category of U.S. workplace injuries. With more than 18 million workers, California accounts for approximately 11% of the national total, placing its estimated share of annual musculoskeletal injury costs at roughly $2.2 billion.

About Coast2Coast First Aid

Coast2Coast First Aid is an authorized American Red Cross and American Heart Association Training Partner operating 37+ locations, with Los Angeles operations established in 2025. Founded in 2014, the company has certified more than 150,000 individuals. Founder Ashkon Pour-Heidary holds an HBSc in Neuroscience and is a certified Instructor Trainer for the Red Cross and Emergency Medical Responder programs.

Media Contact:

Ashkon Pour-Heidary | [email protected] | 1-866-291-9121 | www.c2cfirstaidaquatics.com/us/home-us

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SOURCE Coast2Coast First Aid