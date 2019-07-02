The World 3D Reconstruction Technology Market (2015-2027): Analysis by Type, Construction Method, Application, End-user Industry, and Geography
Jul 02, 2019, 17:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The World 3D Reconstruction Technology Market (2015-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global 3D Reconstruction Technologies Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing use in the entertainment industry for video games and theatrical films, rising demand of medical imaging and recent technological developments in 3d modeling which includes autocad.
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Growing use in the Entertainment Industry for Video Games and Theatrical Films
3.1.2 Rising Demand for Medical Imaging
3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments In 3D Modeling which Includes Autocad
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, By Type
4.1 3D Reconstruction Software
4.2 3D Scanning
4.3 Images and Video
4.3.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
4.3.2 Computed Tomography (CT) Imaging
4.4 Other Types
5 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, By Construction Method
5.1 Active
5.2 Passive
6 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, By Application
6.1 Mapping and Surveying
6.2 Product Design and Development
6.3 Computer Aided Geometric Design (CAGD)
6.4 Computer Graphics
6.5 Archeology and Documentation
6.6 Digital Media
6.7 3D Printing
6.8 Films & Games
6.9 Other Applications
7 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, By End User Industry
7.1 Energy
7.2 Museums and Heritage
7.3 Aerospace
7.4 Healthcare
7.5 Media and Entertainment
7.6 Agriculture
7.7 Government and Public Safety
7.8 Oil and Gas
7.9 Robot Manufacturing
7.9.1 Heavy Equipment
7.9.2 Automotive
7.9.3 Drones
7.10 Infrastructure and Construction
7.10.1 Bridges
7.10.2 Dams
7.10.3 Tunnels
7.11 Industrial Manufacturing
7.12 Marine
7.13 Other End User Industries
8 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, By Geography
8.1 North America
8.1.1 US
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.3 Mexico
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 France
8.2.2 Germany
8.2.3 Italy
8.2.4 Spain
8.2.5 UK
8.2.6 Rest of Europe
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.3.1 China
8.3.2 Japan
8.3.3 India
8.3.4 Australia
8.3.5 New Zealand
8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.4 Middle East
8.4.1 Saudi Arabia
8.4.2 UAE
8.4.3 Rest of Middle East
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Rest of Latin America
8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
8.6.1 South Africa
8.6.2 Others
9 Key Player Activities
9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
9.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
9.3 Product Launch & Expansions
9.4 Other Activities
10 Leading Companies
10.1 Vi3Dim Technologies
10.2 Skyline Software Systems
10.3 Shenzhen Zhineng Shixian Technology
10.4 Realsense (Intel)
10.5 RealityCapture
10.6 Pix4D
10.7 PhotoModeler
10.8 Photometrix
10.9 Paracosm
10.1 Mensi
10.11 Matterport
10.12 Elcovision
10.13 Blackboxcv
10.14 Autodesk
10.15 Airbus
10.16 Agisoft PhotoScan
10.17 Acute3D
10.18 4Dage Technology
