The World 3D Reconstruction Technology Market (2015-2027): Analysis by Type, Construction Method, Application, End-user Industry, and Geography

The Global 3D Reconstruction Technologies Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing use in the entertainment industry for video games and theatrical films, rising demand of medical imaging and recent technological developments in 3d modeling which includes autocad.

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing use in the Entertainment Industry for Video Games and Theatrical Films

3.1.2 Rising Demand for Medical Imaging

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments In 3D Modeling which Includes Autocad

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, By Type

4.1 3D Reconstruction Software

4.2 3D Scanning

4.3 Images and Video

4.3.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

4.3.2 Computed Tomography (CT) Imaging

4.4 Other Types



5 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, By Construction Method

5.1 Active

5.2 Passive



6 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, By Application

6.1 Mapping and Surveying

6.2 Product Design and Development

6.3 Computer Aided Geometric Design (CAGD)

6.4 Computer Graphics

6.5 Archeology and Documentation

6.6 Digital Media

6.7 3D Printing

6.8 Films & Games

6.9 Other Applications



7 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, By End User Industry

7.1 Energy

7.2 Museums and Heritage

7.3 Aerospace

7.4 Healthcare

7.5 Media and Entertainment

7.6 Agriculture

7.7 Government and Public Safety

7.8 Oil and Gas

7.9 Robot Manufacturing

7.9.1 Heavy Equipment

7.9.2 Automotive

7.9.3 Drones

7.10 Infrastructure and Construction

7.10.1 Bridges

7.10.2 Dams

7.10.3 Tunnels

7.11 Industrial Manufacturing

7.12 Marine

7.13 Other End User Industries



8 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 France

8.2.2 Germany

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 Spain

8.2.5 UK

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Vi3Dim Technologies

10.2 Skyline Software Systems

10.3 Shenzhen Zhineng Shixian Technology

10.4 Realsense (Intel)

10.5 RealityCapture

10.6 Pix4D

10.7 PhotoModeler

10.8 Photometrix

10.9 Paracosm

10.1 Mensi

10.11 Matterport

10.12 Elcovision

10.13 Blackboxcv

10.14 Autodesk

10.15 Airbus

10.16 Agisoft PhotoScan

10.17 Acute3D

10.18 4Dage Technology



