The World Breathalyzers Market to 2024: Fuel Cell Technology Segment Holds Significant Market Share

Technological advancements of breath analyzers, rise in availability of forbidden drugs, increase in emphasis on workplace screening propels the market growth of breathalyzers market globally.

Furthermore, increasing stringent laws for mandatory alcohol testing during driving or in workplaces, increasing alcohol abuse and government initiations related to alcohol testing also drives the market breathalyzers globally.

However, due to privacy rights for alcohol testing and accuracy issues is likely to hinder the breathalyzers market globally.

Key Market Trends

Fuel Cell Technology Segment Holds Significant Market Share

Global breathalyzers market is segmented on the basis of technology, sample type, application, end user and geography. The technology segment is further segmented into fuel cell technology, semiconductor oxide sensor technology, infrared spectroscopy, and others.

Fuel cell technology is anticipated to hold the major market share during the forecast period owing to its wide range of advantages, compact size of the device, less requirement of the power. Fuel cell technology devices are also available in handheld devices. Growing demand for the convenient and easy to use equipment is propelling the growth of the fuel cell technology segment.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region in the Global Market

The Asia Pacific is anticipated as the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the economic instability, unorganized government regulations, increase in availability of illicit drugs and alcohol, rise in drug trafficking, lack of awareness, fewer literacy rates compared to developed countries, presence of more untapped regions, increase in adoption of western lifestyle, etc.

However, local governments are implementing various reforms to control alcohol consumption in APAC countries. According to the article "Impact of alcohol consumption on Asia published by the Institute of Alcohol Studies, it was reported that most countries in Asia do not have a national policy to reduce alcohol consumption.

However, in countries with a predominantly Muslim population such as Bangladesh, the production, sale, and consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited by law. India's constitution declares, "the State shall endeavour to bring about prohibition of the consumption of intoxicating drinks." Even then, since independence in 1947 successive governments have followed different policies on alcohol and currently the central government is encouraging deregulation of alcohol production and liberal imports of alcoholic beverages. The Thai government recently decided to legalize homemade spirit.

Competitive Landscape

People who are addicted to alcohol or who are prescribed with prolonged usage of drugs are more prone to chronic diseases which are prevailing among the global population that leads to economic burden on the nation. Hence, governments across the world are actively taking part in various initiatives to create awareness among people regarding prevention, eradication and early detection of alcohol addiction and drug abuse.

However, companies are focusing on new product launches, minimizing the price of the tests in order to gain maximum traction in the global market. Furthermore, market players are concentrating on various growth strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions, partnerships to enhance their market presence.

For instance, In April 2019, Hound Labs, a venture-backed start-up company, has created the first dual marijuana and alcohol breathalyzer. In January 2019, Cannabix Technologies received an initial version of its Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer, a handheld device aimed at measuring THC levels in human breath for use in law enforcement and the workplace.

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Large Population Addicted to Smoking

4.2.2 Awareness on Hazards of Smoking

4.2.3 Banning Advertisements of Tobacco Products

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Adverse Effects of Drugs

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Fuel Cell Technology

5.1.2 Semiconductor Oxide Sensor Technology

5.1.3 Infrared Spectroscopy

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Sample Type

5.2.1 Oral Fluid Sample

5.2.2 Breath Sample

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Drug Abuse Detection

5.3.2 Alcohol Detection

5.3.3 Medical Applications

5.4 End User

5.4.1 Government & Private Work Places

5.4.2 International & National Transport Systems

5.4.3 Home Care Settings

5.4.4 Diagnostic Centres

5.4.5 Rehabilitation Centres

5.4.6 Others

