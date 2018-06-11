The World Cannabis Congress Convenes Foremost International Cannabis Experts

The first day of the World Cannabis Congress features keynote speakers Hon. A. Anne McLellan, Chair of the Canadian Task Force on Cannabis Legalization, and author, activist and comedian Chelsea Handler. Themes of the first day include public policy, workplace safety, public health and safety, and sales and marketing as industry experts provide their invaluable insight into these pertinent subjects ahead of Canadian cannabis adult-use legalization.

"We've created a conference that is unique in this industry," says Derek Riedle, CEO and Publisher of Civilized and Co-Chair of the World Cannabis Congress. "The next two days will be an incredible opportunity for networking and making connections that will drive the industry forward."

"I am very pleased that the Government of Canada is a partner of the World Cannabis Congress," says Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John, on behalf of The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for ACOA. "This Congress is the perfect stage to highlight and promote the existing, world-class cannabis companies that already exist in New Brunswick. This international gathering underscores that our region is open for business on cannabis-related ventures."

"As a Platinum sponsor, Opportunities New Brunswick is a proud supporter of this event," says Stephen Lund, CEO of ONB and Co-Chair of the World Cannabis Congress. "The Congress is bringing together the best and brightest minds in research, policy and culture from around the world. And it showcases New Brunswick as a leading Canadian jurisdiction for research and innovation in the cannabis industry."

Today, the Hon. A. Anne McLellan will discuss how the task force has ensured that the fundamental principles of public health and safety are maintained as Canada comes into the international spotlight as a cannabis leader. Chelsea Handler will bring her perspective on the American political landscape with regards to cannabis and why she's branding her own cannabis line.

Six panel discussions on the first day will take delegates through issues of compliance, distribution, road safety, cannabis in the workplace, the future of retail and e-commerce, the unanticipated impacts of legalization, and cannabis as a substitute for opioids, alcohol and other drugs.

About Civilized Worldwide Inc.:

Founded in 2015, with offices in New Brunswick and California, Civilized is a premium media and lifestyle brand that embraces and highlights modern cannabis culture, reflecting the millions of adults who choose to enjoy cannabis as part of a balanced lifestyle, but don't define themselves by it. Reaching more than 2.5 million unique visitors per month, North America-wide, Civilized produces engaging content for and about people who enjoy cannabis responsibly. Other verticals include Civilized Studios, a video network available to 100+ million viewers that fills the void of broadcast quality video and original series in the cannabis space, and Civilized Events, exclusive branded experiences for both the cannabis industry and consumers – from intimate dinner parties to large-scale events like the first-ever World Cannabis Congress in Saint John, New Brunswick from June 10 to 12, 2018. For more information, visit: civilized.life.

