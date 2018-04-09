The World Cannabis Congress Partners with the World's Most Valuable Cannabis Company

The World Cannabis Congress, presented by Civilized, is an invitation only event that will welcome 350 of the brightest minds and biggest influencers for two compelling days of expert talks, engaging panel discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

"The World Cannabis Congress will help propel the industry forward and encourage global collaboration, and we are excited to be a part of it in a province we call home," said Mark Zekulin, President, Canopy Growth.

Zekulin, a trade lawyer by training, will join other industry leaders on the closing panel discussing The Future of Cannabis.

"Our goal is to bring together the best-of-the-best in the industry," says Derek Riedle, Congress Co-Chair and Publisher of Civilized. "So working with Canopy was a no brainer – after all, they are the global trailblazers of the cannabis industry."

The World Cannabis Congress is also supported by the provincial government through Opportunities New Brunswick, as well as a number of corporate sponsors from around the world.

For more information on the World Cannabis Congress, please visit www.worldcannabiscongress.com.

About Civilized Worldwide Inc.:

Civilized is a premium media and lifestyle brand that seeks to expand modern cannabis culture, reflecting the millions of motivated, productive adults who choose to enjoy cannabis as part of a balanced lifestyle, but don't define themselves by it. Reaching over 2 million monthly unique visitors, Civilized produces engaging content for and about people who enjoy cannabis responsibly. For more information, visit: www.civilized.life

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-world-cannabis-congress-partners-with-the-worlds-most-valuable-cannabis-company-300626898.html

SOURCE Civilized Worldwide Inc. (Civilized)