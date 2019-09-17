The World Celebrates the 10th Annual International #GrenacheDay Friday, September 20

AVIGNON, France, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th Annual International Grenache Day, aka #GrenacheDay arrives this year on Friday, September 20th. This global event celebrates a complex and intriguing grape varietal which makes great wines graper and wine glasses brim with flavor.

Since its launch in 2010, the Grenache Association and #GrenacheDay has encouraged Grenache's worldwide partners in wine, including restaurants, wineries, wine shops and wine lovers, to post, share, toast, tweet, talk, and most importantly DRINK Grenache with friends, creating an international groundswell of awareness for the world's most widely planted red grape.

According to #GrenacheDay and Grenache Association co-founder Nicole Rolet of Chêne Bleu wines, "Grenache is user-friendly; we winemakers love growing it because it's such an eco-superstar: its deep-reaching roots require less water and are resistant to climate change. In the winery, it's known as the ultimate 'team player grape,' the unsung hero helping to make great wines greater, enhancing the flavor and texture of wines. Thanks to the grass-roots efforts of Grenache Association vintners around the world, Grenache has a growing number of fans searching out single-variety stand-on-its-own bottles of rich and luscious red wines with a seductive deep ruby hue."

Grenachistas, aka lovers of Grenache, admire how this grape enhances wines by expressing its deep-rooted terroir (sense of place) and multi-layered rich palate in every velvety sip. Thousands share their events, photos, inspired menus and more on the Google MyMaps website by filling out this form to host public events (wineries, wine shops, wine bars, restaurants, etc.) or this form to list private parties (wine lovers hosting an event of their own).

In Santa Barbara County California's Santa Ynez Valley Kaena Wines founder and winemaker, Mikael Sigouin declares, "Grenache is my Queen, and has been since I started making wine. Each year we celebrate Grenache Day with a special current release and library dinner showcasing how incredibly well Grenache ages and how younger Grenache wines show their potential for greatness."

Grenache, which is also known as Garnacha, Cannonau, Alicante, and Garnaxta, is planted on 6 of the 7 continents and is one of the world's most versatile grapes. Typically, it brings raspberry and strawberry notes, sometimes with hints of white pepper, to create many of the very best rose wines. Grenache complements great wines with deep complexity, including Châteauneuf-du-Papes (typically 80% Grenache), and is indispensable to GSM blends of Grenache-Syrah-Mourvedre. Best of all, its voluptuous umami mouthfeel stands on its own, making it ideal to pair with food.

"Grenache can be found everywhere," comments Grenache Association US Ambassador Andy Abramson. "Wherever I travel around the world from Australia and New Zealand to Spain, Italy, France, Algeria, Greece, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, South Africa and China, I know I can find a bottle of local Grenache wine to explore."

