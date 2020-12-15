The World Continues to Change: A Unique Opportunity to Influence What's Next for STEM

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TIES, founder and lead of the STEM Learning Ecosystems Community of Practice , is holding two Town Hall discussions for members of its 94 STEM Ecosystems and others to capture thoughts about the nation's STEM needs.

Erik Nikolaus Martin, senior policy advisor of the Day One Project and Melissa Moritz, deputy director, STEM, U.S. Department of Education for the Obama-Biden Administration, will join STEM leaders in two Town Hall discussions from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 5 and Jan. 7.

Parents, students, teachers, government officials, leaders from business and industry and non-profits are being encouraged to join.

The Town Hall meetings are open to all, but require pre-registration.

"The importance of STEM education is more self-evident than ever this year amidst the COVID-19 crisis," said Martin. "Federal advocacy efforts to expand STEM education opportunities and tackle equity gaps are essential so that congress and the next Administration can take smart, bold action with a strong base of support."

Moritz said, "As our nation responds and recovers from COVID-19, it's critical to hear the perspectives and ideas of students, families, educators, out-of-school providers and all organizations and individuals involved in STEM education about how to build a STEM education system that works for every learner. We are excited for the opportunity to learn alongside the STEM Learning Ecosystems and work together to inform a policy agenda that prioritizes science."

Vincent Stewart, executive director of the California STEM Network, a project of Children Now and a strong leader in the SLECoP community, explained why the town halls are critical: "As a new administration takes office in Washington, D.C., it's essential that STEM leaders across the nation share the challenges and opportunities facing STEM education so all students can benefit and build the critical-thinking and problem-solving skills needed to succeed in life."

TIES will compile discussions into a full report for the Biden-Harris team.

Envision, a 501 C-3, is supporting costs associated with producing the Town Hall sessions and accompanying report. It is seeking additional contributions to offset the costs.

