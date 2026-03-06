The World Egg and Sperm Bank Launches "Give & Receive," an Innovative Egg Donation and Preservation Program

New initiative allows donors to preserve their own fertility at no cost while helping others build families

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Egg and Sperm Bank (TWESB), an ethical leader in egg and sperm collection and storage, announced today the launch of the Give & Receive program, designed to help others build families while ensuring a fertility safety net for their own future.

Give & Receive allows donors to donate their eggs to intended parents and preserve their own eggs at the same time, at no cost. It also provides donors with valuable health information through comprehensive fertility testing and genetic screening.

Following completion and clinical review of an initial donation, donors may be eligible for Give & Receive. The program includes:

12 eggs frozen for the donor to keep during the next donor donation

Comprehensive fertility testing and genetic screening results to use if they choose to conceive in the future

Option for a third donation with the opportunity to receive up to an additional 12 frozen eggs

"We created the Give & Receive program with empowerment, choice and future planning in mind," said TWESB CEO Diana Thomas. "By participating, young adults are helping create families today while preserving options for their own tomorrow."

The program also provides access to valuable medical and genetic information, offers built-in flexibility for future family planning, which is a rare opportunity not available through most fertility programs.

"At a time when birthrates are declining and many face limited reproductive options, the Give and Receive egg-banking program offers an extraordinary way to empower individuals while supporting others in their journey to parenthood," added Thomas.

For more information about the organization and donor qualifications, visit www.theworldspermandeggbank.com

ABOUT TWESB

The World Egg and Sperm Bank (TWESB), founded in 2004 by Diana Thomas as the first independent egg bank, provides high-quality donor eggs and sperm with personalized support and access to more than 500 rigorously screened donors. Operating from its Scottsdale, Arizona facilities, TWESB manages recruitment, processing and storage in-house to ensure superior donor care, egg quality and transparency. Backed by 40 years of scientific data, TWESB supports families and clinics worldwide with flexible, trusted reproductive solutions.

