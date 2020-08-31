The World Games 2022 Birmingham announces BBVA USA as the presenting sponsor of its volunteer program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA and organizers of The World Games 2022 Birmingham today announced that BBVA will serve as the presenting sponsor of the event's official volunteer program, adding a hometown supporter with a global presence to the upcoming international sports competition.

The World Games 2022 Volunteer Program, Presented by BBVA, will provide a unique opportunity for residents of Birmingham and beyond to assist with a variety of needs leading up to and during The Games, including hospitality, transportation, events, and more. The bank is sponsoring the program in support of The Games, as well as in support of Birmingham, where the bank's headquarters are located.

"BBVA USA's sponsorship isn't just about putting our logo on the program name," said BBVA USA Birmingham CEO Andrea Smith. "It's our way of showing that we're committed to the city of Birmingham, its prosperity and promoting what the area has to offer. It's telling that the first U.S. city to host The Games in more than 40 years is Birmingham, a city on the rise. The world is going to have its eyes on our hometown, and we can't wait for this program and its volunteers to show what the Iron City has to offer on an international stage."

The World Games, held the summer after the Olympic Games, is an international athletic competition featuring a diverse mix of 33 sports ranging from softball and lacrosse to sumo wrestling and tug of war. The event was last hosted in the United States during its inaugural year in 1981, and will feature 3,600 athletes from 100 countries, competing in 25 venues from July 7-17, 2022.

In order to maximize the event's success, volunteer program officials will be recruiting more than 2,000 volunteers. Registration for the volunteer program, which will launch in mid-2021, will be available online and will feature positions at sport competitions and Opening and Closing Ceremonies, as well as opportunities to assist with operations and logistics ranging from transportation to medical. In addition to special events and training, volunteers for The World Games 2022 Birmingham will also receive access to tickets and merchandise.

"The World Games 2022 will be the largest international sporting event in the Southeast since the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta," said Nick Sellers, CEO of The World Games 2022 Birmingham. "And we are fortunate to have BBVA, with their strong history of service across the globe, as our presenting sponsor of The World Games 2022 volunteer program. Today's announcement of our partnership with BBVA further demonstrates the tremendous support that continues to build from the corporate community in Alabama as we prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime event."

BBVA USA has a rich track record of leveraging its sports collaborations as a way to support its communities, as it was also the presenting sponsor of the volunteer program for football's biggest game when it came to Houston in 2017. In addition, the bank gave Birmingham its first live NBA action in 12 years when it brought the BBVA Iron City Showdown to town in 2018 , fully funding basketball court refurbishments near Legion Field in celebration of the game.

In 2014, the BBVA Foundation also gave $1.5 million for the construction of BBVA Field on the University of Alabama at Birmingham's campus . Officials from the bank and the university later celebrated the final phase of construction in 2015 with a public debut that gave attendees a close-up look at the playing surface.

For more information on The World Games 2022 Volunteer Program, Presented by BBVA USA, and to receive updates on registration, timeline, and other details, go to https://twg2022.com/volunteer/

For more BBVA news visit, www.bbva.com and the U.S. Newsroom .

Additional news updates can be found via Twitter and Instagram .

For more financial information about BBVA in the U.S., visit bbvausa.investorroom.com .

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, and has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's Garanti BBVA. BBVA's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to customers by providing the best solutions and helping them make the best financial decisions through an easy and convenient experience. The institution's responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society. BBVA rests on three solid values: customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. Its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 641 branches, including 330 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 44 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 14th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2019.

ABOUT THE WORLD GAMES 2022

The World Games 2022 Birmingham will be an extraordinary Olympic-style sports experience where elite athletes from all over the world compete for gold in 33 unique, multi-disciplinary sports. Featuring 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries, the international event will unite global fans with the Birmingham community in 25+ unique venues around the greater metropolitan area. The World Games 2022 Birmingham, which marks the 40th anniversary of the event, will take place from 7-17 July 2022 and will generate an estimated $256 million in economic impact. The World Games was established by the International World Games Association, an organization recognized by the International Olympic Committee. For more information visit TWG2022.com or find us on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter.

SOURCE BBVA USA

Related Links

www.bbva.com

