The World Happy Map Launches with Free #MapsOnTheMove Happy Maps Appearing Across the U.S. Giving Kids Global Fun

HERSHEY, Pa., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whole Wide World Toys, Inc. is dispersing free kids' world maps across the U.S. to announce the launch of new product, The World Happy Map. This kid-friendly world map reverses summer slide and is ideal for family travel.

The campaign, called Maps on the Move, enlists ambassadors to place the free maps on park benches, in waiting rooms, in libraries, etc. before August 15, 2019, and asking finders to tag their map on social media with #mapsonthemove and #happymap. The maps come with a letter addressed "Dear Total Stranger", asking the finder to share the map with a child and suggesting ideas for exploring the world together. At least 1,000 free maps are spreading across the U.S., bringing the world to kids this summer.

Travel-friendly The World Happy Map is a map/book combo with global learning, storytelling, and connection activities. Three reusable, themed sticker sheets offer kids the chance to explore their world interests and connections while studying the detailed, illustrated map front. On the back, story prompts and plenty of space to draw and write with a wet erase marker inspire creative storytelling play.

Kids are curious about the world, but most maps are unwieldy without a large table to lay them out on, and they're often used for memorizing world locations. Using GPS doesn't give the big picture. Through innovative folding, children read The World Happy Map like a book when they're in a car or plane, and unfold it to hang it up or lay it down. It takes kids on global adventures while building spatial, geography and social studies skills.

The World Happy Map retails for $19.95 and is available now at wholesale by emailing hello@wholewideworldtoys.com and retail at specialty toy, gift and museum shops, www.wholewideworldtoys.com , and Amazon. Additional themed sticker sheets continue the line into the many interests of children, such as My World, Migrating Animals, Where Food Grows, Kids Around the World and My Happy Places, with more to come.

Whole Wide World Toys' founder, Laura Barta, was taken aback by the enthusiastic response of the many groups she contacted to help with Maps on the Move, swelling the ranks of Happy Map ambassadors across the U.S. to more than 200 people and growing. "It's fun connecting with the parents, teachers, travelers and map nerds who want to help. People are excited to go back to where they placed the map to see that it's gone, or even a child and their parent poring over the map."

Whole Wide World Toys, Inc. aims to share the joys of world exploration with kids. Its flagship line, Work Village Playsets, launched in 2015, with World Village Playset China and recently expanded to include World Village Playset Ireland. As a worldwide P&G product development executive, founder Laura Barta saw the value of immersion in world cultures, and sought to recreate that experience for children through creative play.

