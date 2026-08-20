BEIJING, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on the 2nd World Humanoid Robot Games:

One lay flat on its back during the high jump; another "bumped and ran" after colliding with an operator in the 1,500-meter race; in the 5v5 soccer matches, a few tripped their own teammates before stacking into a humanoid pile. The chaotic debut of these robot "scene-stealers" at last year's inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games is still fresh in everyone's mind, and now the 2nd Games are just around the corner.

The World Humanoid Robot Games are back — what feats can they pull off this time? Speed Speed

This year's event draws 666 teams with a total of 2,056 robots from 16 countries across six continents, quadrupling the robot count from the first edition. What's even more anticipated is the across-the-board upgrades: three new competitive events, including table tennis and kickboxing; track events such as the 400m, 1,500m and 4×100m relay reclassified as fully autonomous, meaning zero human remote control or intervention of any kind throughout the whole race. A brand-new dedicated contest for dexterous robotic hands is also making its debut, featuring eight high-precision tasks such as power-tool assembly, powder-weighing, and bottle-opening and lid-prying.

The biggest innovation, however, is a new model that blends competition with industry. Twenty-one real-life scenario events are newly added, covering nine practical settings ranging from household cleaning and hotel services to emergency rescue. Guests from factories, hotels and other end-user enterprises are invited to watch on-site, making it a textbook case of "compete today, get hired tomorrow".

It's fair to say that this year's World Humanoid Robot Games are far more than a test of robots' athletic performance. They are a proving ground for "bringing robots into production and daily life" and "letting good technology run into every industry".

In fact, China is accelerating this industry shift on multiple fronts.

Behind humanoid robots' leap from "being able to run" to "able to work" stems, first and foremost, from genuine technological progress. In recent years, humanoid robot innovation hubs have opened in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Ningbo and other cities, focusing on R&D and breakthroughs. The industry's first "unified embodied intelligence foundation model" packs seeing, hearing, thinking and moving into a single neural network that handles everything. The world's first general-purpose cerebellum GPT model for humanoid robots gives machines, for the very first time, the ability to "learn one thing and infer three". Dexterous-hand precision now hits the 0.1-millimeter level. China's embodied intelligence sector keeps scaling new technical heights.

Second, the opening-up of real-world scenarios is further driving the rollout and upgrading of humanoid robots. In auto plants, humanoid robots assist workers with material transporting, complex assembly and quality inspection. For home services, robot "cleaners" work alongside domestic helpers. In community nursing homes, robots lead mobility-impaired seniors through rehabilitation training. China's enormous population and market potential provide a vast landscape of real operating environments, which in themselves are the best training grounds.

Third, policy support is giving the embodied intelligence industry a fast tailwind. For two years running, "embodied intelligence" has been written into China's government work report. Targeted real-scenario training programs have been launched, encouraging enterprises to take the lead in opening up practical application fields. Beijing has set up a 100-billion-yuan government investment fund to back robotics and other future industries. Meanwhile, China leads the drafting of the first international standard for embodied intelligence, writing a "universal textbook" for humanoid robot development worldwide.

At the Games, as robot "athletes" make fully autonomous decisions mid-sprint and adjust their posture after collisions, what we see is not just a competition — but a realistic roadmap taking humanoid robots from competition arenas to commercial markets, and from labs to everyday life. It is no coincidence that this path can be walked, and walked fast in China. It comes as a concentrated expression of technological breakthroughs, open scenarios and an ever-improving industrial chain — the inevitable result of "converging efforts from all sides", and one that promises to be walked well into the future.

China Mosaic

http://chinamosaic.china.com.cn/

SOURCE China.org.cn