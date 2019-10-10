The World Is Your Oyster And Now You Can "REC" It With New Canon IVY REC Clippable Outdoor Camera

IVY REC Specs Great for the outdoors, the clippable and wearable design allows users to wear it on a belt or bag and the clip doubles as a viewfinder – eliminating the potential to crack a screen. Simple to use with one click capture for both photos and videos, the IVY REC pairs with the optional Canon Mini Cam app 1 . When paired with a compatible mobile device 2 such as a smartphone, you can keep informed about important settings including battery life of the IVY REC camera, remaining image capacity for the MicroSD card, video recording resolution (720p or 1080p) 3 , and image size. You can also use the app as a live viewfinder to capture photos and videos, and even use it as a remote shutter with a timer. For photos and videos, the app lets you wirelessly transfer them to your compatible mobile device to print and share. The go-anywhere camera is also waterproof 4 , shockproof 5 and lightweight.

"We have learned a lot about the IVY customer since we launched our first IVY product over a year ago –their unique shopping habits and what's important to them when it comes to consumer technology products," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "We've worked tirelessly to implement this knowledge into the next generation of IVY products, the IVY REC, offering the younger generation consumer the opportunity to go where the moment takes them and capture them in an instant."

The Canon IVY REC comes in three colors: Riptide (Blue), Avocado (Green) and Dragon Fruit (Pink) and is scheduled to be available in October 2019 at an estimated retail price of $129.99*. For more information, please visit usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and was named one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 Use of the optional Canon Mini Cam app requires compatible device to be connected to the Canon IVY REC via Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi®. The Canon Mini Cam app is available for free on the App Store and at Google Play. Data charges may apply with the download of the free Canon Mini Cam app. Compatible with mobile devices running iOS 11 or later, and Android devices running Android 5.1 or later.

2 Transfer of photos and videos requires Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to connect and pair with a compatible smart device, along with the use of the free Canon Mini Cam app, available on the App Store or Play. Compatible with iOS® versions 11 or above, Android™ smartphone and tablet versions 5.1 or above. Data charges may apply with the download of the free Canon Mini Cam app. This app helps enable you to upload images to social media services. Please note that image files may contain personally identifiable information that may implicate privacy laws. Canon disclaims and has no responsibility for your use of such images. Canon does not obtain, collect or use such images or any information included in such images through this app.

#Additional faceplates will be available later in 2019.

3 Default video setting is 720p at 30fps. Setting can be changed to 1080p through the Canon Mini Cam app. Note: 1080p video is not supported for Live View. Maximum continuous video length is 10 minutes.

4 Waterproof to 2m/6.6 ft. for up to 30 minutes, based on IP68 testing. Tested in freshwater only. If exposed to non-freshwater, rinsing immediately with freshwater is recommended.

5 Shockproof up to 6.6 ft./2m. The shock resistant testing methods are unique to this product and do not guarantee against damage or malfunction of the product.

*Availability, price and specifications are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usa.canon.com

