The World Lime Market is Projected to Witness a CAGR of 2.76% During 2019-2024 - Value/Supply Chain & Import/Export Analysis
Jul 11, 2019, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Lime Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global production of lime is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.76% during the forecast period (2019-2024).
Lime is used as an ingredient for the production of citric acid, lime oil, lime juice and other products which are used in the household food items as well as chores. Therefore, the growing demand for the products will eventually increase the demand for lime and as a result the growing interest in health benefits and cleaning applications will be the major force driving the market.
Key Market Trends
The Production Analysis of Mexico
The major regions producing almost 80% of limes in Mexico are Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, and Oaxaca. On the other hand, Veracruz accounts for about 61% of the production of Persian lime and lemons, which are mostly concentrated in the Yucatan Peninsula. Lime production is also impacted by the effect of drug cartels in Mexico. When lime prices soar, the extortion of lime farmers by drug cartel members is common. There have been reports of armed cartel members robbing trucks of limes headed to the United States of America.
Spain Dominates the Global Market
Spain is the largest lime producing country. Murcia is the country's largest exporter of this crop. The share of Germany increased +4%, while the share of Poland illustrated negative dynamics of -3%. The geographical proximity and formalized trade route through the Red Sea are the reasons for this growth in trade between these nations.
Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers & Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.4 Market Restraints
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Geography
5.1.1 North America
5.1.1.1 US
5.1.1.1.1 Production Analysis
5.1.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis & Market Value
5.1.1.1.3 Import Analysis (Volume & Value)
5.1.1.1.4 Export Analysis (Volume & Value)
5.1.1.1.5 Price Trend Analysis
5.1.1.2 Canada
5.1.2 Europe
5.1.3 Asia-Pacific
5.1.4 South America
5.1.5 Africa
5.2 Procurement Reference Matrix
6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2hfjp8
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article