The World Market for Composite Materials 2015-2019 & 2027 - Increasing Demand in Emerging Countries

The Global Composite Materials Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include light weighting and cost reduction, increasing demand in emerging countries and rising focus on green technology.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Light Weighting and Cost Reduction

3.1.2 Increasing Demand in Emerging Countries

3.1.3 Rising Focus on Green Technology

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Composite Materials Market, By Resin

4.1 Thermoset Resin

4.1.1 Polyester

4.1.2 Epoxy

4.1.3 Vinyl Ester

4.1.4 Pheonolics

4.1.5 Cyanate Esters

4.1.6 Polyimides

4.1.7 Other Thermoset Resins

4.1.7.1 Bismaleimides

4.1.7.2 Benzoxazines

4.2 Thermoplastic Resins

4.2.1 Polyetherimide (PEI)

4.2.2 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

4.2.3 Polyetherketone (PEK)

4.2.4 Polyamide-imide (PAI)

4.2.5 Polyarylsulfone (PAS)

4.2.6 Liquid crystal polymer (LCP)

4.2.7 Other Thermoplastic Resins

4.2.7.1 Polyethersulfone (PES)

4.2.7.2 Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS)



5 Composite Materials Market, By Type

5.1 FRP Composites (Fiber Reinforcement Polymers)

5.1.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymers (GFRP)

5.1.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP)

5.1.3 Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymers (AFRP)

5.1.4 Other FRP Composites

5.1.4.1 Boron Fiber

5.1.4.2 Basalt fiber

5.1.4.3 Natural Fiber

5.2 Matrices

5.2.1 Polymer Matrix Composite (PMC)

5.2.2 Metal Matrix Composite (MMC)

5.2.3 Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC)

5.3 Other Types



6 Composite Materials Market, By Method

6.1 Open Molding

6.1.1 Hand Lay-Up

6.1.2 Spray-Up

6.1.3 Filament Winding

6.2 Closed Molding

6.2.1 Compression molding

6.2.2 Pultrusion

6.2.3 Reinforced Reaction Injection Molding (RRIM)

6.2.4 Resin Transfer Molding (RTM)

6.2.5 Vacuum Bag Molding

6.2.6 Other Closed Moldings

6.2.6.1 Centrifugal Casting

6.2.6.2 Continuous Lamination

6.3 Injection Molding

6.4 Resin Infusion

6.5 Prepreg Lay-up



7 Composite Materials Market, By Form

7.1 Fiber Tow

7.2 Unidirectional Tape

7.3 Cloth



8 Composite Materials Market, By Coatings

8.1 Gel Coat

8.2 Surface Veil



9 Composite Materials Market, By Adhesives

9.1 Epoxies

9.2 Bismaleimide (BMI)

9.3 Cyanate Ester

9.5 Modified Acrylics

9.6 Polyurethanes

9.7 Silicones



10 Composite Materials Market, By Application

10.1 Wind Energy

10.2 Automotive

10.3 Sporting Goods

10.4 Pipes & Tanks

10.5 Other Applications

10.5.1 Consumer



11 Composite Materials Market, By End User

11.1 Construction

11.2 Transportation

11.3 Electronics & Electrical

11.4 Healthcare

11.5 Power Generation

11.6 Industrial

11.7 Aerospace & Defense

11.8 Marine

11.9 Other End Users



12 Composite Materials Market, By Geography

12.1 North America

12.1.1 US

12.1.2 Canada

12.1.3 Mexico

12.2 Europe

12.2.1 France

12.2.2 Germany

12.2.3 Italy

12.2.4 Spain

12.2.5 UK

12.2.6 Rest of Europe

12.3 Asia Pacific

12.3.1 China

12.3.2 Japan

12.3.3 India

12.3.4 Australia

12.3.5 New Zealand

12.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.4 Middle East

12.4.1 Saudi Arabia

12.4.2 UAE

12.4.3 Rest of Middle East

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Rest of Latin America

12.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

12.6.1 South Africa

12.6.2 Others



13 Key Player Activities

13.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

13.3 Product Launch & Expansions

13.4 Other Activities



14 Leading Companies

14.1 3M Company

14.2 Acralock

14.3 Arkema

14.4 Ashland

14.5 Axalta Coating Systems LLC

14.6 Cabot Corporation

14.7 Composite Coating Inc.

14.8 Composite Universal Group

14.9 DowDuPont

14.10 H.B. Fuller

14.11 Henkel AG

14.12 Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

14.13 PPG Industries Inc.

14.14 SIKA Group

14.15 TEIJIN Ltd.

14.16 Uniseal



