The World Market for Composite Materials 2015-2019 & 2027 - Increasing Demand in Emerging Countries
Jun 28, 2019, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Composite Materials Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Composite Materials Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include light weighting and cost reduction, increasing demand in emerging countries and rising focus on green technology.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Light Weighting and Cost Reduction
3.1.2 Increasing Demand in Emerging Countries
3.1.3 Rising Focus on Green Technology
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Composite Materials Market, By Resin
4.1 Thermoset Resin
4.1.1 Polyester
4.1.2 Epoxy
4.1.3 Vinyl Ester
4.1.4 Pheonolics
4.1.5 Cyanate Esters
4.1.6 Polyimides
4.1.7 Other Thermoset Resins
4.1.7.1 Bismaleimides
4.1.7.2 Benzoxazines
4.2 Thermoplastic Resins
4.2.1 Polyetherimide (PEI)
4.2.2 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)
4.2.3 Polyetherketone (PEK)
4.2.4 Polyamide-imide (PAI)
4.2.5 Polyarylsulfone (PAS)
4.2.6 Liquid crystal polymer (LCP)
4.2.7 Other Thermoplastic Resins
4.2.7.1 Polyethersulfone (PES)
4.2.7.2 Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS)
5 Composite Materials Market, By Type
5.1 FRP Composites (Fiber Reinforcement Polymers)
5.1.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymers (GFRP)
5.1.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP)
5.1.3 Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymers (AFRP)
5.1.4 Other FRP Composites
5.1.4.1 Boron Fiber
5.1.4.2 Basalt fiber
5.1.4.3 Natural Fiber
5.2 Matrices
5.2.1 Polymer Matrix Composite (PMC)
5.2.2 Metal Matrix Composite (MMC)
5.2.3 Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC)
5.3 Other Types
6 Composite Materials Market, By Method
6.1 Open Molding
6.1.1 Hand Lay-Up
6.1.2 Spray-Up
6.1.3 Filament Winding
6.2 Closed Molding
6.2.1 Compression molding
6.2.2 Pultrusion
6.2.3 Reinforced Reaction Injection Molding (RRIM)
6.2.4 Resin Transfer Molding (RTM)
6.2.5 Vacuum Bag Molding
6.2.6 Other Closed Moldings
6.2.6.1 Centrifugal Casting
6.2.6.2 Continuous Lamination
6.3 Injection Molding
6.4 Resin Infusion
6.5 Prepreg Lay-up
7 Composite Materials Market, By Form
7.1 Fiber Tow
7.2 Unidirectional Tape
7.3 Cloth
8 Composite Materials Market, By Coatings
8.1 Gel Coat
8.2 Surface Veil
9 Composite Materials Market, By Adhesives
9.1 Epoxies
9.2 Bismaleimide (BMI)
9.3 Cyanate Ester
9.5 Modified Acrylics
9.6 Polyurethanes
9.7 Silicones
10 Composite Materials Market, By Application
10.1 Wind Energy
10.2 Automotive
10.3 Sporting Goods
10.4 Pipes & Tanks
10.5 Other Applications
10.5.1 Consumer
11 Composite Materials Market, By End User
11.1 Construction
11.2 Transportation
11.3 Electronics & Electrical
11.4 Healthcare
11.5 Power Generation
11.6 Industrial
11.7 Aerospace & Defense
11.8 Marine
11.9 Other End Users
12 Composite Materials Market, By Geography
12.1 North America
12.1.1 US
12.1.2 Canada
12.1.3 Mexico
12.2 Europe
12.2.1 France
12.2.2 Germany
12.2.3 Italy
12.2.4 Spain
12.2.5 UK
12.2.6 Rest of Europe
12.3 Asia Pacific
12.3.1 China
12.3.2 Japan
12.3.3 India
12.3.4 Australia
12.3.5 New Zealand
12.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.4 Middle East
12.4.1 Saudi Arabia
12.4.2 UAE
12.4.3 Rest of Middle East
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Rest of Latin America
12.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
12.6.1 South Africa
12.6.2 Others
13 Key Player Activities
13.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
13.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
13.3 Product Launch & Expansions
13.4 Other Activities
14 Leading Companies
14.1 3M Company
14.2 Acralock
14.3 Arkema
14.4 Ashland
14.5 Axalta Coating Systems LLC
14.6 Cabot Corporation
14.7 Composite Coating Inc.
14.8 Composite Universal Group
14.9 DowDuPont
14.10 H.B. Fuller
14.11 Henkel AG
14.12 Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.
14.13 PPG Industries Inc.
14.14 SIKA Group
14.15 TEIJIN Ltd.
14.16 Uniseal
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qr6s0k
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
SOURCE Research and Markets
