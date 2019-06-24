The World Market for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) 2019: Demand for High Accuracy Devices Drive the Market

DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Markets to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) in US$ Thousand. The Global market is further analyzed by the following Product Types: Articulated-Arm Machine, Bridge-Type Machine, Gantry-Type Machine, and Horizontal-Arm Machine.



The report profiles 58 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Accurate Sales & Services Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC ( USA )

) Chien Wei Precise Technology Co. Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Dukin Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) FARO Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Helmel Engineering Products, Inc. ( USA )

) Hexagon AB ( Sweden )

) INSPECT 3D ( France )

) ITP Group (UK)

Metrologic Group S.A ( France )

) Metronor AS ( Norway )

) Mitutoyo Corporation ( Japan )

) Nikon Metrology NV ( Belgium )

) Renishaw plc (UK)

Sipcon Instrument Industries ( India )

) Tarus Products Inc. ( USA )

) Trimek ( Spain )

) WENZEL Group ( Germany )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Future of Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs)

Portable CMMs Take Dimensional Measurement Activity from Quality Laboratories onto Production Floor

Quintessential Growth Factors for CMM Market

Higher Levels of Awareness among End-Users

Demand for High Accuracy Devices Drive the Market

Trend towards Miniaturization

Recovery in Global GDP and Outlook for Industrial & Manufacturing Production Promise Stronger Growth for Metrology Equipment and CMMs

Global Market Outlook



3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Developing Countries Drive Future Market Growth

Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for CMM Market in Developing Countries

Automobile Sector Key to Automated CMMs Demand

Upward Trajectory in Automobiles Production Spurs Market Demand

Aerospace & Defense Sector Offers Growth Opportunities for CMM

Advent of Smaller Field-of-View Laser Sensors - A Boon to the Aircraft Industry

Heavy Equipment Industry Promises Bright Prospects

Growing Penetration of CMMs in the Medical Device Sector

Portable CMMs Continue to Rise in Demand

Articulated Arm Machines Market to Grow

Optical CMMs Gain Rapid Popularity

Macro CMMs Steal the Show

Expanding CMM Capabilities Drive Adoption

Software Upgrades and Probes Keep the Market Ticking

Automated CMMs: The New It' in Dimensional Metrology

Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Technology Reduces Set-Up Time of Coordinate Measuring Machine

Optical CMM for Automatic Measurement of Small Cast Parts

Rise of Optical Scanners

Emergence of Multi-Axis Industrial Robot

Portable Articulated Arm

On-Machine Probing

Comparative Gauging

Computed Tomography

Automated Metrology Software

Recent Metrology Software Advancements

Altera CMM

CMM-Manager Metrology Software Version 3.4

Aberlink 3D Software

The DeMeet-A7 Measuring Machine

Coord3 Benchmark Hybrid CMM

HOTEYE-Based CMM

CMM with Reverse Engineering

CMM Verification Gains Prevalence

Market Challenges

Competition from Advanced Measurement Technologies - A Challenge for CMM

High Average Replacement Rate

Temperature Maintenance Remains a Challenge

Technological Shortcomings Hinder Applications in Micrometrology

Future Role of CMM Expected to Change



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Metrology-The Science of Measurement

Metrology Equipment

Contact Metrological Equipment

Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs) - An Insight

Why CMM?

Non-Contact Metrological Equipment

Laser Scanners

Types of Laser Scanners

Single Laser Scanners

Cross Scanners

Handheld Scanners

Comparison of Metrology Technologies

Benefits of Integrating Laser Scanning with CMMs

A Peep into the History of CMMs

Development of Tactile Probes and Sensors

Major CMM Components

Measuring Software

Control and Calibration Systems

Measuring Probe

Tip Sensing

Touch Probes

3-Axis Contact Scanners

5-Axis Contact Scanners

Broader Classification of CMM

Articulated Arm Machines

Bridge Type Machines

Gantry Type Machines

Horizontal Arm Machines

Cantilever Machines

CMM Applications

Pre-Purchase Criteria for CMMs



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Industry Consolidation

Pricing Remains the Core Competitive Variable

Growing Focus on Add-on Services

Manufacturers Focus on Customized Solutions to Increase ROI

CMM Vendors Offer Dedicated Controllers and Software Solutions



5.1 Focus on Select Key Players



5.2 Product Launches/Introductions

Hexagon Launches Global S Coordinate Measuring Machine

Hexagon Launches New 360 FMC-Tracker

Hexagon Launches Customizable Benchtop Optiv Performance 322 CMM

LK Metrology Launches Altera S Multi-Purpose Compact CMM

ZEISS Unveils Quality Systems and CT Solutions

Nikon Metrology Launches CMM-Manager Version 3.8

Alicona Launches CMM OPTICAL Coordinate Measuring System

Creaform Launches CUBE-R Automated Dimensional Inspection Solution

Stubli Robotics and Metrologic Group Develops Metrolog X4 i-Robot

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Launches GLOBAL S CMM Series

Wenzel Launches SF87 CMM

CyberOptics Launches SQ3000 3D CMM and CyberCMM

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Announces the Extension of HTA Solutions

Faro Technologies Launches Quantum-S FaroArm CMM

Werth Messtechnik Launches New TomoCheck HA 200 CMM

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Releases AICON MoveInspect XR8 CMM

NIST Launches Xenos CMM

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Unveils GLOBAL EVO CMM

Perceptron Launches Perceptron EXPERT CMM



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Hexagon Acquires External-Array Software

Hexagon to Acquire NEXTSENSE

ASF Metrology to Acquire Nikon Metrology's CMM Business

TARUS Partners with HAIMER

Stubli Robotics Partners with Metrologic Group for Coordinate Measuring Robot



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Domestic Manufacturing Looks Up - Promises Steady Growth Prospects for CMM

Automotive and Aerospace Manufacturing Drives Demand

Quality Control Spending in Manufacturing Sector

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

Market Analysis



7.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Leading Machine Tool Producer Offers Opportunities

B. Market Analytics



7.4 Europe

Market Analysis



7.4.1 France

Market Analysis



7.4.2 Germany

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Well Established Industrial/Manufacturing Sector Makes Germany a Major Market for CMM

B. Market Analytics



7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



7.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis



7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Immense Growth Potential Offered by Emerging Nations

Outsourced Manufacturing Activity Spurs Demand in Asia-Pacific Markets

B. Market Analytics



7.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Steady Growth in End-Use Sectors Drive Demand

China: The World's Manufacturing Hub!

Automotive Sector Drives Growth

B. Market Analytics



7.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Industrial Base Makes India a Lucrative Market

B. Market Analytics



7.5.3 South Korea

Market Analysis



7.5.4 Taiwan

Market Analysis



7.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



7.6 Middle-East & Africa

Market Analysis



7.7 Latin America

Market Analysis



7.7.1 Brazil

Market Analysis



7.7.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 58 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 67)

The United States (19)

(19) Canada (2)

(2) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (32)

(32) France (2)

(2)

Germany (10)

(10)

The United Kingdom (9)

(9)

Italy (1)

(1)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (9)

(9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vo9t31

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

