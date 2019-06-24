The World Market for Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes & Tubes to 2024 - Growth in Pipeline Projects to Drive the Demand for Line Pipes
DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in Thousand Tons by the following Product Segments:
- Mechanical Steel Tubing
- Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing
- Pressure Tubing
- Standard Pipes
- Oil Country Tubular Goods
- Line Pipes
The report profiles 129 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Al Jazeera Steel Products Company SAOG (Oman)
- APL Apollo Tubes Limited (APL)
- Arabian Pipes Company (Saudi Arabia)
- ArcelorMittal SA (Luxembourg)
- ChelPipe (Russia)
- Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad (Malaysia)
- EVRAZ North America (USA)
- JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)
- Maharashtra Seamless Limited (India)
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)
- PAO TMK (Russia)
- TMK IPSCO (USA)
- PT Bakrie Pipe Industries (Indonesia)
- Salzgitter Mannesmann Line Pipe GmbH (Germany)
- Surya Roshni Ltd. (India)
- Tata Steel Europe (UK)
- Techint Group SpA (Italy)
- Ternium S.A. (Luxembourg)
- Tenaris S.A. (Luxembourg)
- TenarisSiderca (Siderca S.A.I.C.) (Argentina)
- United States Steel Corporation (USA)
- United Metallurgical Company /OMK (Russia)
- Welspun Corp Ltd. (India)
- Wheatland Tube Company (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Market Summary
Favorable Environment in Oil and Gas Sector Drives Demand for OCTG Pipes
Oil Prices - A Review
Growth in Pipeline Projects to Drive the Demand for Line Pipes
Tough Operating Environments Drive Demand for High Quality Line Pipes
Rise in Shale Plays Drive Demand for High Strength Pipes
Aging Pipelines Drive Replacement Demand
Improving Prospects in Manufacturing Sector to Support Growth
Mechanical Tubing Market Prospects
Automotive Industry Drives Growth
Growth in the Construction Sector to Benefit Demand
Pressure Application to Drive Demand for Pressure Tubings
3. WELDED PIPES: PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Welded Pipes & Tubes: An Introduction
Welding Process - Major Categories
Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes & Tubes
Production of ERW Pipes
Process Flowchart of ERW Pipes
Types of ERW Welding Processes
Direct Current Electric Resistance Welding Process
Low Frequency ERW Process
High-Frequency ERW Process
Applications/Uses of ERW Pipes
Classification of ERW Pipes and Tubes Based on Size
Small Diameter Pipes
Large Diameter Pipes
ERW Stainless Steel Pipes
4. PRODUCT-WISE CATEGORIZATION OF ERW PIPES
Mechanical Steel Tubing
Cold Drawn Mechanical Tubing
Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing
Structural Tubing
Structural Steel Pipes
Pressure Tubing
Standard Pipes
Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG)
Casing
Tubing
Drill Pipes
Line Pipes
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Focus on Select Players
5.2 Recent Industry Activity
Dura-Bond Industries Opens Pennsylvania ERW Steel Pipe Mill
Mitsubishi Corporation Inks Agreement with Vyksa Steel Works for a Steel Pipe Plant in Russia
APL Apollo Tubes Opens New Steel Pipes Plant
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Recovery in Oil & Gas Sector Drives the Demand for OCTG and Line Pipes
Growing Complexity of Drilling Activity Holds Opportunities for OCTG Tubes
Manufacturers Focus on Value Added Products for Shale Plays
Potential Remains High in the Replacement Market
Water Infrastructure Development Drives Demand for Pipes
Manufacturing Sector - An Important Market for Mechanical Tubes
Recovery in Construction Sector to Generate Demand
Competitive Landscape
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Oil & Gas Industry - A Review
Remote Location of O&G Reserves Drive the Need for New Pipeline Infrastructure
B. Market Analytics
7.3 Japan
7.4 Europe
7.4.1 France
7.4.2 Germany
7.4.3 Italy
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
7.4.5 Spain
7.4.6 Russia
Improvement in the Construction Sector to Support Growth
Oil & Gas Industry-An Important End-Use Market
Demand for Premium Products on Rise
Rise in Drilling Complexity Drives Demand for High-Value Products
Opportunities to Emanate from Exploration of Untapped Oil & Gas Reserves
Greenfield Oil Projects to Boost Demand for Line Pipes
Competitive Landscape
7.5 Asia-Pacific
Oil and Gas Industry - A Review
Water Infrastructure Projects to Drive Demand
7.5.1 China
Outlook
An Insight into China's Steel Pipes and Tubes Market
Revival of Growth Opportunities in Construction Sector
Energy Needs to Drive Demand
Automotive Industry to Post Steady Prospects
7.5.2 India
Outlook
Demand on Rise for ERW Pipes
Resurgence in Construction Sector to Improve Growth
Oil & Gas Distribution: A High Growth Market
Water and Irrigation Infrastructure Development to Benefit Pipe Manufacturers
International Projects: Opportunity for Pipe Manufacturers
Automotive Industry - An Important Market
Competition
7.5.3 South Korea
7.5.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
7.6 Middle East & Africa
OCTG Pipes Scenario
Industrial Sector
Rise in Adoption of Desalination Technology to Drive Pipeline Infrastructure
Competition
7.7 Latin America
Outlook
Oil and Gas Industry Shows Improved Prospects
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 129 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 145)
- The United States (29)
- Canada (7)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (32)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Italy (6)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (19)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (60)
- Middle East (6)
- Latin America (4)
- Africa (4)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jei98q
