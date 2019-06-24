The World Market for Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes & Tubes to 2024 - Growth in Pipeline Projects to Drive the Demand for Line Pipes

DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in Thousand Tons by the following Product Segments:

Mechanical Steel Tubing

Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing

Pressure Tubing

Standard Pipes

Oil Country Tubular Goods

Line Pipes

The report profiles 129 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Al Jazeera Steel Products Company SAOG ( Oman )

) APL Apollo Tubes Limited (APL)

Arabian Pipes Company ( Saudi Arabia )

) ArcelorMittal SA ( Luxembourg )

) ChelPipe ( Russia )

) Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad ( Malaysia )

) EVRAZ North America ( USA )

) JFE Steel Corporation ( Japan )

) Maharashtra Seamless Limited ( India )

) Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation ( Japan )

) PAO TMK ( Russia )

) TMK IPSCO ( USA )

) PT Bakrie Pipe Industries ( Indonesia )

) Salzgitter Mannesmann Line Pipe GmbH ( Germany )

) Surya Roshni Ltd. ( India )

) Tata Steel Europe (UK)

(UK) Techint Group SpA ( Italy )

) Ternium S.A. ( Luxembourg )

) Tenaris S.A. ( Luxembourg )

) TenarisSiderca (Siderca S.A.I.C.) ( Argentina )

) United States Steel Corporation ( USA )

) United Metallurgical Company /OMK ( Russia )

) Welspun Corp Ltd. ( India )

) Wheatland Tube Company ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Market Summary

Favorable Environment in Oil and Gas Sector Drives Demand for OCTG Pipes

Oil Prices - A Review

Growth in Pipeline Projects to Drive the Demand for Line Pipes

Tough Operating Environments Drive Demand for High Quality Line Pipes

Rise in Shale Plays Drive Demand for High Strength Pipes

Aging Pipelines Drive Replacement Demand

Improving Prospects in Manufacturing Sector to Support Growth

Mechanical Tubing Market Prospects

Automotive Industry Drives Growth

Growth in the Construction Sector to Benefit Demand

Pressure Application to Drive Demand for Pressure Tubings



3. WELDED PIPES: PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Welded Pipes & Tubes: An Introduction

Welding Process - Major Categories

Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes & Tubes

Production of ERW Pipes

Process Flowchart of ERW Pipes

Types of ERW Welding Processes

Direct Current Electric Resistance Welding Process

Low Frequency ERW Process

High-Frequency ERW Process

Applications/Uses of ERW Pipes

Classification of ERW Pipes and Tubes Based on Size

Small Diameter Pipes

Large Diameter Pipes

ERW Stainless Steel Pipes



4. PRODUCT-WISE CATEGORIZATION OF ERW PIPES

Mechanical Steel Tubing

Cold Drawn Mechanical Tubing

Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing

Structural Tubing

Structural Steel Pipes

Pressure Tubing

Standard Pipes

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG)

Casing

Tubing

Drill Pipes

Line Pipes



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



5.1 Focus on Select Players



5.2 Recent Industry Activity

Dura-Bond Industries Opens Pennsylvania ERW Steel Pipe Mill

Mitsubishi Corporation Inks Agreement with Vyksa Steel Works for a Steel Pipe Plant in Russia

APL Apollo Tubes Opens New Steel Pipes Plant



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Recovery in Oil & Gas Sector Drives the Demand for OCTG and Line Pipes

Growing Complexity of Drilling Activity Holds Opportunities for OCTG Tubes

Manufacturers Focus on Value Added Products for Shale Plays

Potential Remains High in the Replacement Market

Water Infrastructure Development Drives Demand for Pipes

Manufacturing Sector - An Important Market for Mechanical Tubes

Recovery in Construction Sector to Generate Demand

Competitive Landscape

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Oil & Gas Industry - A Review

Remote Location of O&G Reserves Drive the Need for New Pipeline Infrastructure

B. Market Analytics



7.3 Japan



7.4 Europe



7.4.1 France



7.4.2 Germany



7.4.3 Italy



7.4.4 The United Kingdom



7.4.5 Spain



7.4.6 Russia

Improvement in the Construction Sector to Support Growth

Oil & Gas Industry-An Important End-Use Market

Demand for Premium Products on Rise

Rise in Drilling Complexity Drives Demand for High-Value Products

Opportunities to Emanate from Exploration of Untapped Oil & Gas Reserves

Greenfield Oil Projects to Boost Demand for Line Pipes

Competitive Landscape



7.5 Asia-Pacific

Oil and Gas Industry - A Review

Water Infrastructure Projects to Drive Demand



7.5.1 China

Outlook

An Insight into China's Steel Pipes and Tubes Market

Revival of Growth Opportunities in Construction Sector

Energy Needs to Drive Demand

Automotive Industry to Post Steady Prospects



7.5.2 India

Outlook

Demand on Rise for ERW Pipes

Resurgence in Construction Sector to Improve Growth

Oil & Gas Distribution: A High Growth Market

Water and Irrigation Infrastructure Development to Benefit Pipe Manufacturers

International Projects: Opportunity for Pipe Manufacturers

Automotive Industry - An Important Market

Competition



7.5.3 South Korea



7.5.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific



7.6 Middle East & Africa

OCTG Pipes Scenario

Industrial Sector

Rise in Adoption of Desalination Technology to Drive Pipeline Infrastructure

Competition



7.7 Latin America

Outlook

Oil and Gas Industry Shows Improved Prospects



8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 129 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 145)

The United States (29)

(29) Canada (7)

(7) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (32)

Germany (4)

(4)

The United Kingdom (2)

(2)

Italy (6)

(6)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (19)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (60)

(Excluding Japan) (60) Middle East (6)

(6) Latin America (4)

(4) Africa (4)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jei98q

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

