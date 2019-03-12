The World Market for Fiberglass (2018-2024): Propelled by the Growing Use of Fiberglass in Automobile, Aircraft and Aerospace Manufacturing

DUBLIN, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiberglass Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global fiberglass market to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.



The study on fiberglass market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The report on fiberglass market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global fiberglass market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global fiberglass market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

The growing use of fiberglass in automobile, aircraft and aerospace manufacturing

Properties such as corrosion resistance, ability to withstand high temperatures and adverse conditions

Growth in the construction industry (insulation)

Restraints

Availability of substitutes such as aluminum and carbon fiber at a low rate

Health issues related to fiberglass

Opportunity

Increasing application of fiberglass in wind turbine blades

Company Profiles



Pioneer Natural Resources Company

Saint-Gobain

ECPlaza Network Inc.

Johns Manville

China Jushi Co. Ltd.

Owens Corning

Formosa Plastics Group

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp.

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

3B - The Fibreglass Company

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the fiberglass market.



2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the fiberglass market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.



3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global fiberglass market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.



4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Fiberglass Market Highlights

2.2. Fiberglass Market Projection

2.3. Fiberglass Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Fiberglass Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Applications

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Fiber Types

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Fiberglass Market



4. Fiberglass Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Fiberglass Market by Applications

5.1. Composites

5.2. Insulation

5.3. Others



6. Global Fiberglass Market by Fiber Types

6.1. Yarns

6.2. Rovings

6.3. Mats

6.4. Fabrics

6.5. Strands

6.6. Others



7. Global Fiberglass Market by End-user

7.1. Automobiles

7.2. Aerospace & Defense

7.3. Marine

7.4. Pipe & Tank

7.5. Sports & Leisure

7.6. Wind Energy

7.7. Construction

7.8. Others



8. Global Fiberglass Market by Region 2018-2024

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Fiberglass Market

9.2. Companies Profiles

9.2.1. Pioneer Natural Resources Company

9.2.2. Saint-Gobain

9.2.3. ECPlaza Network Inc.

9.2.4. Johns Manville

9.2.5. China Jushi Co. Ltd.

9.2.6. Owens Corning

9.2.7. Formosa Plastics Group

9.2.8. Chongqing Polycomp International Corp.

9.2.9. Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

9.2.10. 3B - The Fibreglass Company



