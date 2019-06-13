The World Market for Foot Care Products, 2019 - Innovations in Foot-Care Medication to Expand Opportunities
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Foot Care Products in US$ by the following Product Segments: Devices, and Medication.
The report profiles 119 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Aetna Felt Corporation (USA)
- Aetrex Worldwide, Inc. (USA)
- Alva-Amco Pharmacal Companies, Inc. (USA)
- Bayer AG (Germany)
- Blistex Inc. (USA)
- Chattem, Inc. (USA)
- Footcare Express Inc. (USA)
- Footlogix Pediceuticals (Canada)
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK)
- HoMedics, Inc. (USA)
- Implus LLC (USA)
- Johnson & Johnson (USA)
- Miracle of Aloe (USA)
- Pacific World Corporation (USA)
- PediFix, Inc. (USA)
- ProFoot, Inc. (USA)
- RG Barry Corporation (USA)
- Spenco Medical Corporation (USA)
- Tweezerman International LLC (USA)
- Xenna Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Foot Care Products Market
A Prelude
US - The Single Largest Market
Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Market
Foot Care Segments Exhibiting Varied Growth Rates
2. TRENDS, DRIVERS & CHALLENGES
Aging Population Offers Growth Prospects
The Emerging Middle Class in Developing Countries to Fuel Market
Mounting Healthcare Costs Spur Preference for Preventive Healthcare
Women: An Important Consumer Cluster
Rising Interest in Grooming Among Men Signals Opportunities
Product Innovations Pioneer Growth
Innovations in Foot-Care Medication to Expand Opportunities
Device Innovations
Key to Growth
Growing Awareness and Product Innovations Drive Demand for Foot Insoles
Focused Insole Makers See Growing Opportunities
Major Shoemakers Embrace 3D Printing, Eye Entry into 3D Printed Insoles
New Antifungal Treatments Promise Higher Efficacy
Nanomedicine to Improve Anti-Fungal Treatment
E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities
Significance of Foot-Care in Diabetic Population
A Prelude
Smart Socks
The Future of Diabetic Foot Care?
Obese Population
A Weighty Market Driver
Price
Important Factor in Foot Care Market
Natural Remedies
A Challenge?
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Foot Care
Definition
Foot Care Products Provide Pain Relief and Greater Comfort
Foot Facts & Figures
Foot Care Segments
Foot Care Devices
Arch Bandage
Arch Supports
Corn Pain Relievers
Foam Toe Bandages
Foam Toe Separators
Toe Separators
Foot Insole
Open Shoe Insoles
Shoe Insole with Three Layers
Foot Bed Insoles
Gel Insoles
Terrycloth Insoles
Mid-Soles
Outsoles
Gel Insert
Foot Petals
Sandals
Open-toed Shoes
Heels
Vamps
Cellular Cushioning Systems
Memory Foam Pads
Toe Protectors
Night Splint
Plantar Fasciitis Night Splints
Sock Night Splint
Benefits of Sock Night Splint
Foot Care Medication
Skin Antifungals
Foot Antifungals
Dos and Don'ts of Antifungals
Precautionary Measures
Side Effects of Antifungals
Specialty Lotions
Foot Care Lotion
Essential Oil Blend
Soft Gel Products
Polymer Gel Pad
Design of the Pad
Foot Care Therapies
Spa Foot Therapy
Foot Stress Reliever
Risk Factors for Foot Problems in Older People
General Foot Problems
Bunion
Hammertoes
Ingrown Nail
Neuropathy
Poor Circulation (Peripheral Vascular Disease)
Spurs
Arch Problems
Corns and Calluses
Corns
Calluses
Heel Pain
Neuroma
Osteoarthritis
Warts (Plantar Wart)
Fungal Infection
Foot Wetness & Foot Odor
Causative Factors for Foot Odor
Foot Odor Causes from Continuous Wearing of Shoes and Socks
Material of Sock
Direct Wearing of Shoes
Characteristics of Foot Odor
Foot Odor
An Area of Concern
Methods to Combat Foot Odor
Athlete's Foot
Methods of Preventing Athlete's Foot
Foot & Heel Injuries
Common Foot & Heel Injuries
Ankle Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendonitis
Ruptures of Achilles Tendon
Strains and Sprains
Metatarsalgia
Heel Spurs
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome
Severs Disease
Common Foot Care Treatments
Foot Baths
Oils & Creams
Exercise
Other Foot Aids
Foot Care Recommendations
Diabetic Foot Care
Daily Routine Check for Diabetics
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Kinetec UK Launches FootCare Medical Footwear
OPI Rolls Out ProSpa Hand and Feet Care Products
Silipos Unveils Silipos Active Foot Support Product Line
Cutex Releases New Line of Foot Products
Kneed Footwear Unveils New Range of After-market Insoles
Wiivv Introduces BASE Custom Insoles for Masses
Amop Introduces Pedi Perfect Wet & Dry Rechargeable Foot File
Keva Rolls Out Foot Care Cream for Dry Skin
Spenco Launches Customizable Insoles for Alleviating Foot Pain
Naressa Rolls Out New Callus Remover Exclusively on Amazon
Skinfix Rolls Out Skinfix Diabetic Relief Collection
Amope Launches New Nail Care and Foot File Products
Adidas Unveils 3D-Printed Customizable Performance Insoles
Care Me Introduces Upgrade for Rechargeable Foot Callus Remover
Superfeet Introduces New Insoles Line for Hunting
Neubourg Pharma Rolls Out Allpresan Foot Foam Creams in the UK
La Beaut Pure Introduces New Foot Callus Remover on Amazon
Reckitt Benckiser Launches Scholl Velvet Electronic Foot File in India
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Aetrex Takes Over SOLS Systems
Implus Acquires Spenco's Insole and Medical Adhesive Businesses
FootBalance Establishes Own Branded Concession Store
Superdrug Launches New Insole Brand Enertor
iMcustom to Introduce In-store Retail 3D Printed Insoles
Wiivv Closes Seed Round for Launch of 3D Printed Insoles
Zero G to Open CRAFT Center in Helsinki
SOLS Establishes SOLSonBowery Pop-up Shop for 3D Printed Insoles
GSK and Novartis Form Consumer Healthcare JV
Moberg Commences Shipping of Kerasal Complete Care to Walgreens
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Footwear
A Prelude
Sports Retailers See Big Value in Insoles
New Products, Innovation and Research Evidence
Manufacturers Leave No Stone Unturned to Win the Race
Consumer Interest Spurs Foot Care Products
Select Foot Injury Stats
Aging Population Offers Prospects
Surging Diabetic Population
A Business Case
Alarming Rise in Obesity to Drive Demand
Antifungal Medication
List of Select Non-Prescription Antifungals
List of Select Prescription Antifungals
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Diabetes Foot Ulcer in Canada
A Statistics Review
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
3. JAPAN
Market Analysis
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Diabetes Prevalence in Europe
B.Market Analytics
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Aging Population Signals Opportunities
B.Market Analytics
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Foot Care Products Market in the UK
An Overview
Diabetic Foot Ulcers in England
An Overview
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
India & China
Markets with Potential
B.Market Analytics
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Favorable Demographics Bodes Well for Future Market Growth
B.Market Analytics
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Diabetes Scenario
Product Launches
B.Market Analytics
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Analysis
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
6a. BRAZIL
Market Analysis
6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
7. REST OF WORLD
Market Analysis
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 119 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 126)
- The United States (71)
- Canada (7)
- Europe (32)
- Germany (8)
- The United Kingdom (12)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (10)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14)
- Middle East (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rhg642
