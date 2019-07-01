The World Market for Lobsters is Projected to Reach $13.9 Billion by 2024 - American Lobsters Dominate the Market, Holding the Largest Share

DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lobster Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lobster market reached a value of US$ 5.7 Billion in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 16.7% during 2011-2018. Looking forward, the market is further expected to reach levels worth US$ 13.9 Billion by 2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global lobster market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Growth Drivers

Currently, the majority of lobsters are provided by Canada and the United States of America. The elimination of around 98% of the tariffs between Canada and the European Union under the recent Canada Free Trade Agreement (CETA) has been proactive in boosting Canadian exports to the northern European countries as well as creating new market opportunities in the southern European countries.

In line with the decreasing trade in the EU, the US and tropical exporters are turning towards the Chinese market where lobsters have become an integral part of the luxurious dining experience supported by the rising purchasing power of the middle class.

Additionally, the improving economic environment in both the developed and developing regions, and recovery in some of the major markets, including Russia and Brazil, are bolstering the market growth.

Based on the species, the market has been segmented as American lobster, spiny lobster, rock lobster and European lobster. Currently, American lobsters dominate the market, holding the largest share.

On the basis of weight, lobsters having weight between 0.5 lb - 0.75 lb represent the largest size. They are followed by the lobsters having a weight between 0.76 lb - 3 lb and lobsters with weight more than 3 lb.

Based on the product type, whole lobster represented the most popular product followed by tail, lobster meat and claw.

On the basis of distribution channel, food services enjoy the leading position, followed by retail sectors.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Others. Amongst these, North America is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the market share.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined. Some of the key players in the industry are East Coast Seafood, Garbo Lobster, High Liner Foods, Pescanova and Thai Union.

Key Questions Answered

How has the global lobster market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global lobster market?

Which are the popular products in the global lobster market?

What is the key species in the global lobster market?

What are the major distribution channels in the global lobster market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global lobster market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global lobster market?

What is the structure of the global lobster market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global lobster market?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Lobster Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Species

5.4 Market Breakup by Weight

5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Fishers/Growers

5.10.2 Intermediates

5.10.3 Processors

5.10.4 Wholesalers

5.10.5 Importers

5.10.6 Institutional Buyers

5.10.7 Retail Buyers

5.10.8 Consumers

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.12 Price Analysis

5.12.1 Key Price Indicators

5.12.2 Price Trends

5.12.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Performance by Species

6.1 American Lobster

6.2 Spiny Lobster

6.3 Rock Lobster

6.4 European Lobster



7 Market Performance by Weight

7.1 0.5 - 0.75 lbs

7.2 0.76 - 3.0 lbs

7.3 Over 3 lbs



8 Market Performance by Product Type

8.1 Whole Lobster

8.2 Lobster Tail

8.3 Lobster Meat

8.4 Lobster Claw



9 Market Performance by Distribution Channel

9.1 Food Service

9.2 Retail



10 Market Performance by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia

10.4 Oceania

10.5 Others



11 Requirements for Setting up a Lobster Processing Plant

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass Balance & Raw Material Requirements

11.5 Land & Construction Requirements

11.6 Machinery Requirements

11.7 Manpower Requirements

11.8 Utility Requirements

11.9 Transportation Requirements

11.10 Packaging Requirements

11.11 Total Capital Investments

11.12 Product Pricing & Marketing



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 East Cost Seafood

12.3.2 Garbo Lobster

12.3.3 High Liner Foods Inc.

12.3.4 Escanaba

12.3.5 Thai Union



