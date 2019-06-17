The World Market for Near Field Communication (NFC) Enabled Handsets 2016-2019 & 2024 - Rising Popularity of BYOD Concept Drives Adoption of NFC-Enabled Handsets Among Corporate Employees
DUBLIN, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Near Field Communication (NFC) Enabled Handsets in 2019: Worldwide Market Analysis, Trends & Forecasts Through 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets in Thousand Units.
The report profiles 42 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Blackberry
- Broadcom
- HTC
- Huawei Technologies
- Infineon Technologies
- Lenovo
- LG Electronics
- Motorola Mobility
- Nokia Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors
- Samsung Electronics
- Sony Mobile Communications
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- ZTE
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Near Field Communications (NFC): A Convenient, Secure Way of Data Exchange between Enabled Devices
Key Issues that Have Held Back Widespread Implementation of NFC Until Now....
Lack of Efficient Coordination Among Value Chain Participants
Lack of Sufficient NFC Enabled Devices in the Market
Time Ripe for NFC to Takeoff
NFC-Enabled Mobile Phones - The Game Changer for NFC Technology
Existing & Potential Use Cases of NFC Driving Business Case for its Integration in Mobile Phones
Service Initiation
Peer-to-Peer Data Sharing
Device Pairing
Payments & Ticketing Functions
Security & Access Control
Growth in Mobile Phone Usage Sets Perfect Platform for Rapid Adoption of NFC in Mobile Devices
NFC-Enabled Phones Market Set for Strong Growth
Developing Regions Spearhead Sales of NFC-Enabled Phones
Continued Rise in Demand & Production of Smartphones Secures NFC Future in Mobile Devices Market
Opportunity Indicators
Replacement Smartphone Sales Will be Key
Low-End Smartphones: A Market Opportunity
3. GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS AND ISSUES
NFC-Enabled Handsets to Disrupt Mobile Market
NFC-Enabled Mobiles Open New Realms in Contactless Payments
Emerging Markets Confront Challenges in Adoption NFC-Enabled Mobile Payments
Brick-and-Mortar Retailers Embrace NFC for Enhanced Shopping Experience
Consumer Desire for Convenience in POS Payments to Drive Adoption of NFC-Enabled Mobile Handsets
Rapid Increase in NFC-enabled POS Terminals: A Business Case for NFC-Enabled Devices Market
Transport Services to be One of the Most Accessed Services for NFC-Enabled Mobile Handsets
Use of NFC-Enabled Smartphones for Ticketing Applications to Increase in the Coming Years
Growing Security Concerns Drives Demand for NFC-Enabled Security/Access Control
Bluetooth & NFC to Co-Exist on Mobile Devices
Changing Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Encourage NFC Integration in Mobile Phones
Increasing Digital Data Being Stored on Mobile Phones and Need to Exchange the Same with Other Devices Creates Need for NFC in Handsets
Growing Need to Enhance Social Media Interactions on Mobile Phones: A Business Case for NFC Integration in Mobile Phones
Growing Craze for Multi-Player Gaming on Mobile Phones Creates Need for NFC in Mobile Phones
Rising Penetration of NFC in Consumer Devices Boosts Adoption of NFC-Enabled Handsets
Growing Role of NFC in Bridging Gap between Physical and Digital Worlds
Need to Make Well Informed Purchase Decisions to Encourage Consumers to Opt for NFC-Enabled Smartphones
Rising Popularity of BYOD Concept Drives Adoption of NFC-Enabled Handsets among Corporate Employees
High-Tech Events - Incredible Range of Practical Applications for NFC-Enabled Handsets
NFC Technology to Witness Expanding Applications in the Healthcare Field
NFC Chips Market: Growing Adoption of NFC Technology Fuels Demand for NFC Chips
Declining Prices of NFC-Chips Drives OEM Inclination Towards NFC Integration
Chip Level Technology Developments Augurs Well for the Future of NFC
Manufacturers to Benefit a Great Deal from Deploying NFC Technology into their Products
A Glance at Select Innovations in NFC-Enabled Handsets
Apple Incorporates Background Tag Reading Feature in Latest iPhone Models
STMicroeletronics Launches Advanced NFC Chip with Extended Read Range
Apple's iOS 11 Comes with Support for NFC and QR Codes
Challenges
High Price of NFC Phones Forcing Consumers to Opt for Alternative NFC Equipment
Competition from microSD Cards Providing NFC Capabilities
NFC too Suffers from Inherent Security Challenges
Consumer Ignorance Poses Threat to NFC Market
Addressing Security Concerns - Key to Success
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Definition
NFC-Enabled Devices
NFC-Enabled Handsets
Characteristics of NFC Technology
Modes of Operation
Reader/Writer Mode
Peer-to-Peer Mode
Card Emulation Mode
NFC Technology Standards
Existing Usage Scenario
Practical Applications
Seamless Data Sharing
Customized Advertisements and Promotions
Mobile Payments
Functioning of NFC-Enabled Devices in Mobile Payments
Ticketing
Electronic Keys
Social Networking
Utilities for Businesses
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Focus on Select Players
5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
STMicroelectronics Unveils ST54J SoC Integrated with NFC Controller
NXP Introduces NTAG DNA Tag Chip
Karbonn to Roll Out Handsets with Integrated NFC and LTE Technologies
STMicroelectronics Powers TicWatch Pro Smart Watch with NFC Technology
STMicroelectronics Unveils New Certified NFC Forum Type 5 Chips
STMicroelectronics' NFC Technology Powers Alcatel 3V Smartphone
NXP Unveils GSMA-compliant eSIM solutions
Xiaomi to Launch Mi Band 3 Integrated NFC
Xiaomi Launches Hey+ Smartband Integrated with NFC and OLED Displays in China
Huami Launches Amazfit Verge and Amazfit Health Band 1S in China
Thinfilm Releases NFC Scanner App for iPhones
NXP Launches Innovative iOS Tool Kit
Reliance Jio Unveils NFC-Enabled 4G Feature Phone
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
NXP and Kaios Collaborate to Integrate NXP's NFC Solution on Kaios Lite Devices
ST Integrates Contactless NFC Technology with Mediatek Mobile Platforms
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Though a Late Entrant, US to Generate Robust Growth Opportunities for NFC in Coming Years
Transit Agencies to Embrace Mobile Ticketing
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
7.3 Japan
Market Analysis
7.4 Europe
Market Analysis
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
7.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
In-Store NFC Mobile Payments Records Strong Growth in UK
B. Market Analytics
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
7.4.6 Russia
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Russia Projects Bright Future Outlook for NFC-Enabled Handsets
B. Market Analytics
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Market Overview
Mobile Ticketing in Asia-Pacific: A Opportunity to Tap for NFC Technology and Handsets
B. Market Analytics
7.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
NFC Payments Face Stiff Challenge from Ubiquity of QR Codes in China
B. Market Analytics
7.5.2 South Korea
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Credit Card Companies to Launch NFC-based Mobile Payment
B. Market Analytics
7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Australia: A Promising Market for NFC Handsets
India: An Emerging Market for NFC-Enabled Handsets
NFC Payments Slowly Gaining Traction in India: Potential for NFC Handsets Market
Hong Kong: Providers Expand Contactless Mobile Payment Services in Hong Kong
Singapore to Witness High Adoption of NFC Technology
B. Market Analytics
7.6 Middle East & Africa
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
UAE Moves towards NFC-based Service
B. Market Analytics
7.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 42
- The United States (8)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (12)
- France (1)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Rest of Europe (7)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17)
- Latin America (1)
