The World Market for Next Generation Communication Technologies to 2027 by Type, Application, End-user and Geography

The Global Next Generation Communication Technologies Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include the growth in telecommunication through IoT that connects everything, growth in telecommunication through cloud computing which is used to deliver higher quality, more flexible and more scalable enterprise it services at a lower cost and rising use of laser communication in an operational environment.

This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growth in Telecommunication through IoT that connects everything

3.1.2 Growth in Telecommunication through Cloud Computing which is used to deliver higher quality, more flexible and more scalable enterprise IT services at lower cost

3.1.3 Rising use of Laser Communication in Operational Environment

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Next Generation Communication Technologies Market, By Type4.1 Wired Technologies4.1.1 Optical Cable4.1.2 Twisted Wire4.1.3 Fiber Communication4.1.4 Power Line Communication4.1.5 Other Wired Technologies4.2 Wireless Technologies4.2.1 Wi-Fi 802.11ac4.2.2 Wireless Sensor Network4.2.3 LiMAX4.2.4 Bluetooth4.2.5 Laser Communication4.2.6 DSRC4.2.7 Wi-Fi Routers4.2.8 WirelessHART4.2.9 ZigBee4.2.10 4G4.2.11 WiMax4.2.12 5G4.2.13 Storage Area Networks4.2.14 Wi-Fi4.2.15 ISA100.11a4.2.16 Visible Light Communication4.2.17 LTE4.2.18 Other Wireless Technologies

5 Next Generation Communication Technologies Market, By Application

5.1 Telecommunication Industry

5.2 Industrial and Military Application

5.3 Other Applications

6 Next Generation Communication Technologies Market, By End User6.1 Enterprise Application6.2 Space and Research6.3 Power and Energy6.4 Security and Surveillance6.5 Aerospace and Defence6.6 Automation6.6.1 Building Automation6.6.2 Industrial Automation6.7 Healthcare6.8 Information and Communication Technology6.8.1 Base Stations6.8.2 Data Centers6.8.3 Wireless Switches/Routers6.8.4 Other Information and Communication Technology6.9 Consumer Electronics6.9.1 Wearable Devices6.9.2 Tablets6.9.3 Smartphones6.9.4 Laptops6.9.5 Other Consumer Electronics6.10 Automotive6.10.1 Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)6.10.2 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2X)

7 Next Generation Communication Technologies Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 France

7.2.2 Germany

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 Spain

7.2.5 UK

7.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 Japan

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 New Zealand

7.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.4.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.2 UAE

7.4.3 Rest of Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.1 South Africa

7.6.2 Others

8 Key Player Activities8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions8.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements8.3 Product Launch & Expansions8.4 Other Activities

9 Leading Companies

9.1 Sandisk

9.2 Hitachi

9.3 Nokia

9.4 NetApp

9.5 Dell EMC

9.6 Micron Technology

9.7 IBM

9.8 HP

9.9 Toshiba

9.10 Western Digital

9.11 Kingston

9.12 Quantum

