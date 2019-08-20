The World Market for Salmon (2014-2024): Increasing Health Consciousness Among Consumers & High Shelf Life of Salmon Drives the Market
The "Global Salmon Market: Analysis By Species, Cultivation (Farmed, Wild), End Product, Distribution Channel By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Region (Americas, Europe, APAC, ROW-MEA), By Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market has been analyzed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Over recent years, the Salmon market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of increasing demand for seafood in emerging and developing nations and growing number of urban populations.
Moreover, rise in the demand for heathy and nutritious food and rising number of high-net-worth individuals has been driving the market Salmon market globally. Further, increasing demand for by food services is expected to drive the market growth in forecast period.
Amongst the countries, US and France accounts for the largest share in the Global Salmon Market in 2018.
Scope of the Report
Global Salmon Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- By Species Type (Atlantic Salmon, Pink Salmon, Chum/Dog Salmon, Sockeye Salmon, Coho Salmon, Other Salmon)
- By Cultivation (Farmed Cultivated, Wild)
- By Distribution Channel (Food Services, Retail)
- By End Product (Frozen, Fresh, Canned, Others)
- Market Share Analysis
- Salmon Market Attractiveness Charts - By Species, By End Product, By Region
Regional Salmon Market - Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- By Species Type (Atlantic Salmon, Pink Salmon, Chum/Dog Salmon, Sockeye Salmon, Coho Salmon, Other Salmon)
- By Cultivation (Farmed Cultivated, Wild)
- By Distribution Channel (Food Services, Retail)
- By End Product (Frozen, Fresh, Canned, Others)
- Salmon Market Attractiveness Chart By Country
Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, South Korea. (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- By Species Type (Atlantic Salmon, Pink Salmon, Chum/Dog Salmon, Sockeye Salmon, Coho Salmon & Other Salmon)
- By Distribution Channel: (Food Services, Retail)
- By End Product (Frozen, Fresh, Canned, Others)
Other Report Highlights
- Market Dynamics - Drivers & Restraints
- Market Trends
- SWOT Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Salmon Market: Product Outlook
5. Market Share of Leading Global Companies
6. Global Salmon Market: An Analysis
6.1 By Value (2014-2018)
6.2 By Value (2019-2024)
7. Global Salmon Market: Segment Analysis
7.1 By Species (2014- 2024)
7.1.1 Global Salmon Market- By Species, Atlantic Salmon, By Value (2014-2024)
7.1.2 Global Salmon Market- By Species, Pink Salmon, By Value (2014-2024)
7.1.3 Global Salmon Market- By Species, Chum Salmon, By Value (2014-2024)
7.1.4 Global Salmon Market- By Species, Sockeye Salmon, By Value (2014-2024)
7.1.5 Global Salmon Market- By Species, Coho Salmon, By Value (2014-2024)
7.1.6 Global Salmon Market- By Species, Other Salmon, By Value (2014-2024)
7.1.7 Market Attractiveness of Global Salmon Market- By Species
7.2 Global Salmon Market Size - By Distribution Channel, By Value (2014-2024)
7.2.1 Global Salmon Market Size, By Distribution Channel, By Value (2014-2018)
7.2.2 Global Salmon Market Size, By Distribution Channel, By Value (2019-2024)
7.3 Global Salmon Market Size - By End Product, By Value (2014-2024)
7.3.1 Global Salmon Market Size, By End Product, By Value (2014-2018)
7.3.2 Global Salmon Market Size, By End Product, By Value (2019-2024)
7.3.3 Market Attractiveness of Global Salmon Market- By End Product
8. Global Salmon Market: Regional Analysis
8.1 Global Salmon Market - Regional Share
8.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Salmon Market - By Region
9. Americas Salmon Market: An Analysis
10. US Salmon Market: An Analysis
11. Canada Salmon Market: An Analysis
12. Brazil Salmon Market: An Analysis
13. Rest of The Americas Salmon Market: An Analysis
14. Europe Salmon Market: An Analysis
15. UK Salmon Market: An Analysis
16. Italy Salmon Market: An Analysis
17. France Salmon Market: An Analysis
18. Germany Salmon Market: An Analysis
19. Rest of The Europe Salmon Market: An Analysis
20. APAC Salmon Market: An Analysis
21. China Salmon Market: An Analysis
22. Japan Salmon Market: An Analysis
23. South Korea Salmon Market: An Analysis
24. Rest of APAC Salmon Market: An Analysis
25. Rest of the World Salmon Market: An Analysis
26. Global Salmon Market: Market Dynamics
26.1 Market Drivers
26.1.1 Developing Markets in APAC
26.1.2 Climate Friendly Production
26.1.3 Increasing Health Consciousness Among Consumers
26.1.4 High Shelf Life of Salmon
26.2 Market Restraints
26.2.1 Sea Lice Incursion
26.2.2 Increased Environmental Degradation
26.3 Market Trends
26.4 Global Salmon Market: Competitive Landscape
26.4.1 Porter's Five Force Analysis
26.4.2 SWOT Analysis
26.4.3 Competitive Landscape
27. Company Profiles
27.1 High Liner Foods
27.1.1 Business Overview
27.1.2 Financial Overview: Annual Revenue
27.1.3 Segmental Overview: Net Revenue
27.1.4 Recent Developments
27.2 Thai Union Group
27.3 Nippon Suisan Kaisha
27.4 Austevoll Seafood ASA
27.5 International Fish Farming Co. PJSC (Asmak)
27.6 MOWI ASA
27.7 Leroy Seafood Group ASA
27.8 SalMar ASA
27.9 Grieg Seafood ASA
27.7 Multiexport Foods S.A.
