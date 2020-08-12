DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World Metal Statistics Yearbook 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The World Metal Statistics Yearbook 2020 provides annual figures for the previous year and the preceding nine years for easy comparisons.

The Yearbook features the full range of metals data; the six LME metals plus:

Alumina

Antimony

Bauxite

Bismuth

Cadmium

Chromium

Cobalt

Gold

Iron Ore

Magnesium

Manganese

Mercury

Molybdenum

Palladium

Platinum

Selenium

Silver

Stainless steel

Tellurium

Titanium

Tungsten

Uranium

Prices data gives the annual average for the metals included in the monthly World Metal Statistics for the last ten years.

