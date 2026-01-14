THE WORLD NEEDS ECCO THE DOLPHIN

Iconic Underwater Adventurer Returns to the Deep

HALF MOON BAY, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A&R Atelier announced today that Ecco the Dolphin is officially in development. Originally released in 1992, Ecco the Dolphin garnered critical and commercial acclaim at launch.

"It has been years in the making and we're honored to bring Ecco back," said Ed Annunziata, Chief Creative Officer of A&R Atelier. "Ecco has always been more than a game about a dolphin—he's a bridge between worlds."

While specific details are still under wraps, A&R Atelier is pleased to share that, in fact, several new Ecco the Dolphin products and games are currently in development. Information regarding these upcoming projects and partnerships will be announced at EccoTheDolphin.com as developments unfold.

Additionally, A&R Atelier has launched the official Ecco the Dolphin Discord server, where fans and newcomers can connect with developers and join the community hub for all things Ecco. The community will receive exclusive updates, behind-the-scenes content, and early looks at what's to come.

To join the community and receive the latest news and updates about Ecco the Dolphin, please visit EccoTheDolphin.com.

ABOUT ECCO THE DOLPHIN First released in 1992 for the Sega Genesis, Ecco the Dolphin is an iconic video game franchise that brought underwater adventure to life. Known for its innovative Metroidvania gameplay mechanics, haunting soundtrack, and environmental themes, the series has inspired generations of gamers and musicians worldwide.

ABOUT A&R ATELIER

A&R Atelier is a California-based developer founded in Half Moon Bay by veteran game developers, including the original creators of Ecco the Dolphin. Focused on crafting fun and innovative gaming experiences, the studio is dedicated to exploring the next wave of storytelling and design for iconic game franchises.

Developed by A&R Atelier. SEGA, Genesis and Ecco the Dolphin are SEGA trademarks. © SEGA

