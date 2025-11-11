The World of Future Mobility Arrives in America: EVIS 2026 Launches in Toledo, Ohio

The international platform for EVs, hydrogen, AI, and autonomy lands in the U.S. combining three powerful conferences under one roof for unmatched collaboration, innovation, and investment.

TOLEDO, Ohio, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stage for sustainable mobility is coming to the United States. The Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS)—the world-renowned platform shaping the future of transportation announces the debut of EVIS America 2026, taking place November 3–5, 2026, at the Glass City Center in Toledo, Ohio.

For the first time, the full spectrum of future mobility will converge in the U.S., with global leaders, innovators, and policymakers gathering to accelerate progress across electric, hydrogen, and autonomous technologies.

EVIS America 2026 will feature three synergized conferences—EVIS America, FutureFuelCON, and Mobility TechEX—sharing one integrated exhibit hall. Together, they will cover the entire mobility ecosystem, spanning land, air, sea, and infrastructure. The event promises unmatched takeaways through cross-sector dialogue, powerful networking, and curated B2B matchmaking that connects technology with opportunity.

Wade Kapszukiewicz, Mayor of Toledo, shared: "Hosting EVIS America reflects what Toledo has always been about: hard work, innovation, and building the future together. Our region's legacy was forged through industry and craftsmanship, and today we're carrying that forward by investing in technology, infrastructure, and workers. Toledo helped power America's automotive past, and we're proud to continue to shape its future."

Dean Monske, President & CEO of the Regional Growth Partnership, added: "For decades, Northwest Ohio has powered the automotive industry. Now, as EVIS America arrives, we're proud to open our doors to the world's leaders in EVs, hydrogen, AI, and mobility. This is a chance to showcase our world-class supply chain, workforce, and infrastructure — and to build new partnerships that will define the future of transport."

The U.S. edition builds on EVIS's proven success in the UAE, where the event has become the Middle East's premier sustainability and mobility platform. In bringing the summit stateside, EVIS America aims to bridge global innovation with U.S. market opportunity, establishing Northwest Ohio as a rising hub for mobility technology, investment, and industry collaboration.

Organizations, policymakers, and innovators are invited to partner, exhibit, and participate in shaping the conversations and connections that will define the next era of sustainable mobility.

Learn more and inquire about participation here

About EVIS America

EVIS America is organized by Leading Events, co-organized by Tradeshow Logic and Nirvana MICE, and builds on five successful global editions of the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit in Abu Dhabi. The event unites the world's most influential stakeholders in electric, hydrogen, and autonomous mobility to advance the transition toward a cleaner, smarter, and more connected transport future.

