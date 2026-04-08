THE WORLD OF RHODE BY HAILEY RHODE BIEBER IS COMING TO THE DESERT

The brand unveils its first owned festival weekend experience, the latest example of its ability to bring "the world of rhode" to life in unexpected ways

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- rhode, the award-winning line of curated, high-performance skincare and beauty essentials by Hailey Rhode Bieber, is coming to the desert for the first time. Taking place on Saturday, April 11th, during festival weekend in Indio, California, this invite-only event will bring together festival-goers, creators, and friends of the brand to celebrate their new collaboration, rhode x the Biebers. The collection features three new products designed in collaboration with Justin Bieber: Spotwear, hydrocolloid spot stickers, and new, limited editions of Peptide Lip Treatment in Caramelized Banana and Peptide Eye Prep in Banana Peel.

Since its launch in 2022, rhode has prioritized meeting consumers where they are to immerse them in the world of rhode in exciting, unexpected ways, creating a brand universe that consumers want to be part of.

Located just minutes from the festival grounds, the event will offer first-access to upcoming rhode launches and hands-on activities. OBB Media and its branded content studio, Bolded partnered with rhode on strategic sponsorships for the event. Activities include a Spotwear-themed balloon pop game, a claw machine sponsored by Cash App where guests can win a variety of prizes, and ample branded moments. A "touch-up room" will showcase an assortment of rhode skincare and makeup products available on the brand's website and through event co-sponsor Sephora. Guests will also enjoy live music from Spotify-curated DJs Hank Korsan, Josh Conway, and Coco & Breezy, as well as wellness supplements from Cymbiotika. Postmates will be serving food from Ggiata, Irv's Burgers, and Tacos 1986. Other refreshments will include premium drinks provided by PATRÓN Tequila and custom PATH Water bottles. Operational support is provided by The h.wood Group.

*This event is invitation-only, and all invitations are non-transferable.*

About rhode:

rhode is a line of curated skincare essentials founded by Hailey Rhode Bieber. Inspired to develop products that really work in a way that's accessible to everyone, rhode is based in science, simplifying many of the mysteries and complex narratives behind efficacious skincare. Formulated for a variety of skin types and needs with high performance ingredients, it's a daily routine that nourishes the skin barrier over time. Every rhode product is made from purposeful, high-performance ingredients at efficacious levels. In 2025, rhode was acquired by e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) for $1B.

For more information, visit www.rhodeskin.com.

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SOURCE rhode