The World, Residences at Sea Announces 2025 Journey

Carefully curated by the Residents themselves after months of thoughtful discussion and research, this itinerary combines vast open expanses, lesser-explored, remote lands and tiny island inlets with some of the globe's most vibrant, metropolitan destinations. Continuously circumnavigating the globe on a journey bursting with unparalleled adventure, those on board will be immersed and enriched in a multitude of cultures and new experiences that beckon at each port of call.

The World's incomparable 2025 itinerary promises breathtaking beauty, adventure and discovery.

After ringing in the new year in Cabo San Lucas, our international community will sail along the dramatic western coastline of the United States before sailing south to Mexico and embarking on an expedition to the Sea of Cortez, also known as the Gulf of California. In March, following visits to Guatemala, Costa Rica, Panama and Colombia, Residents will turn their gaze toward the Caribbean Sea. As they voyage to Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Grenada, Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, the Grenadines and the Lesser Antilles, they will relish the region's crystalline waters, rich flavors and vibrant wildlife. Across the Atlantic our explorers will journey to the Canary Islands, Funchal and Casablanca, followed by a brief departure to the Mediterranean, with stops in Italy, Malta, France, Spain, and Portugal. Upon their turn to the South Atlantic, Residents and guests will immerse themselves in African destinations throughout Namibia and South Africa.

Two more expeditions beckon between September and November. During the Madagascar Expedition, Residents and guests will explore the fourth largest island on earth and its huge diversity of habitats and wildlife, some species found nowhere else on Earth. The final expedition of 2025 to West Papua at the eastern extreme of Indonesia will reveal endless opportunities for exploration across a varied and dynamic marine ecosystem. As the year draws to a close, The World will spend the holidays Sydney, Australia, toasting to the New Year in Hobart, Tasmania, Australia and celebrating another incredible global journey.

Sea of Cortez Expedition

The magnificent sea teems with wildlife enclosed by the Baha peninsula known by Jacques Cousteau as "the world's aquarium." Away from the crowds of Cabo San Lucas, Residents will discover wild coasts where the desert meets the sea scattered with uninhabited islands. The expedition will include a voyage to the more remote islands with a hike through the lost world landscapes and forests of giant cacti in search for the endemic species. Numerous occasions for snorkelling and diving will be complemented by exploring the stunning coastlines by Zodiac or sea kayak in the company of majestic sea lions and playful dolphins along with opportunities to see gray whales in peak season. With expert guides and marine biologists on board, this expedition promises an immersive and educational experience in one of the planet's most remarkable marine environments.

Madagascar Expedition

With the longest coastline of any African nation, Madagascar, the world's fourth largest island, has a huge diversity of habitats ranging from tropical forests to arid deserts. While the coastline varies from mangrove-lined estuaries to stunning beaches with eclectic corals, it's the diversity of the wildlife that makes Madagascar unique. It's sometimes referred to as the eighth continent because of the species that have evolved there and that are found nowhere else on Earth. Along with the wildlife, the culture and history of Madagascar will be explored with Residents enjoying the beaches along the coast with swimming, diving and snorkelling in the warm waters of the Indian ocean.

West Papua Expedition

The final expedition of 2025 will be to West Papua, at the eastern extreme of Indonesia. This calm equatorial sea scattered with seemingly endless islands provides a wealth of opportunities for exploration both above and below the waves with exceptional marine biodiversity. Above sea there are vast landscapes of sculpted limestone, dense tropical forest and white tropical beaches along the shores. There will be visits to the towns and villages as well as islands with a rich history in the spice trade. With opportunities to explore stunning coral reefs, dense jungles and remote islands, along with world-class diving and snorkelling, this expedition offers a deep and enriching experience in one of the world's last frontiers.

The World's Expeditions

The ultimate experience, The World's expeditions offer an in-depth look at a particular region. Led by a team of experts and specialist lecturers, they add new dimensions to each day with hands-on experience and knowledge. Depending on the location, they include anthropologists, marine biologists, dive and snorkel guides, historians, kayak guides, naturalists, oceanographers, ornithologists, and other local specialists. Professional photographers offer workshops to help Residents and guests capture vivid memories of the majestic landscapes. Once-in-a-lifetime events are complemented by informative lectures and excursions for hands-on immersion. Among the multitude of expeditions enjoyed by The World's Residents are Aldabra, Antarctica and the Falkland Islands, Arctic, Bering Sea, Borneo, French Polynesia, Greenland, Madagascar, Melanesia, Namibia, Northwest Passage, Pacific Islands, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands, Polynesia, Ross Sea, Sea of Cortez, Sea of Okhotsk, Seychelles, Svalbard, The Kimberley, Vanuatu, West Africa, West Papua, and White Sea.

About The World

Launched in 2002, The World ® is the largest privately owned, residential yacht on earth with 165 luxury Residences. A diverse group of more than 150 Residents from 20 countries own the homes onboard and share interests in world cultures, history and adventure, and exploring fascinating destinations. They circumnavigate the globe every two to three years following an extraordinary itinerary that they select. In-depth expeditions and one-of-a-kind experiences are complemented by world-class amenities and impeccable service.

This private community at sea offers the ultimate combination of luxurious and enriching travel with world-class amenities and facilities. These include impeccable culinary mastery in six restaurants, exceptional golf facilities with onboard putting greens, a state-of-the-art golf simulator and pro, the only full-size, regulation tennis court at sea, swimming pools, a spa, a fitness center complete with personal trainers, expert destination lecturers, library, cinema, hobby and games rooms, and more.

This strikingly beautiful ship provides gracious and personalized service for the families who call The World home; all customized to Residents' preferences in a warm and inviting ambience much like that of a private yacht, well-staffed home or exclusive country club.

To learn more about The World's unique lifestyle, visit aboardtheworld.com.

