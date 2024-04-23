The World Science Festival Returns to NYC with the Spring Into Science Series of Live Events Exploring Consciousness, the Cosmos, AI, Quantum Computing, and More

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to have your mind expanded and your curiosity ignited as the World Science Festival launches its highly anticipated Spring into Science series of live events in New York City, spanning May 30 - June 2. Take a thrilling journey through the captivating realms of consciousness, the cosmos, artificial intelligence, the big bang, quantum computing, wormholes, black holes, and the quest for nature's deepest laws.

Esteemed physicist and author Brian Greene will be your guide through an exhilarating exploration to the edge of human knowledge, alongside a stellar lineup of luminaries pushing the boundaries of science, technology, and the arts.

"There's nothing like hearing from the very scientists and technologists and artists who are transforming our understanding of reality," says Greene, also Co-Founder & Chairman of the World Science Festival. "Spring into Science will give a glimpse of the amazing developments that promise to redefine the world of tomorrow."

"We are thrilled to bring back the immersive experience of live events," says Tracy Day, CEO & Co-Founder of the World Science Festival. "With Spring Into Science, we showcase some of the world's great thinkers and artists whose research will transform how we live."

Save the date – Thursday, May 30 through Sunday, June 2 – and secure your place at this extraordinary event.

The Festival programs will include:

Beyond the Stars: A Journey to the Edge of Space and Time

Featuring Brian Greene

The Arts in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

Featuring Justine Bateman, Heidi Boisvert, Benjamín Labatut, and Matthew Ritchie

The Biggest Mysteries of the Big Bang

Featuring Wendy Freedman, Katherine Freese, and Will Kinney

Wormholes, Exomoons and Black Holes: Journey to the Cosmic Frontier

Featuring David Kipping, Joseph Lykken, Priyamvada Natarajan, Daniel Jafferis, and Maria Spiropulu

Consciousness in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

Featuring Lenore Blum, Manuel Blum, David Chalmers, Anil Seth, and Rufin VanRullen

Quantum Computing: The Vanguard of Technology

Featuring Ryan Babbush and Seth Lloyd

Fundamental Science in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

Featuring Eric Horvitz, Daphne Koller, and Stephen Wolfram

For program details and to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.worldsciencefestival.com

About World Science Festival

Originally known for our groundbreaking week-long live festivals placing science at the cultural core of New York City, the World Science Festival (WSF) has grown into a year-round innovative multi-media organization that produces original content straddling science, technology, the arts, media, performance, journalism and education, with formats ranging across vibrant discussions and debates, to inspired collaborative works of theater, film and music. Featuring outstanding talent and novel production techniques, our programming brings the most transformative ideas, discoveries and perspectives to a broad general audience.

