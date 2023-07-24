The World Series of Poker® Appoints PokerOrg As Official Media Partner For WSOP® Circuit Tour

The fast-growing poker media company will provide reinvigorated editorial coverage and content on WSOP.COM and Poker.Org during all stops in the 2023 - 2024 season.

LAS VEGAS, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PokerOrg, the fast-growing poker news source, will bring its modern, player-obsessed, social-first and vibrant style of live event poker news coverage to the World Series of Poker (WSOP) circuit stops for the fast-approaching 2023/2024 season as the Official Media Partner of WSOP Circuit Tour, it was announced today.

PokerOrg has established itself for its fresh, exciting and highly visual approach to bringing poker news, information and entertainment to life on the web, social channels and at live poker events. PokerOrg represents player voices and passion by leveraging the deep relationships it has with poker players, which is highlighted by its unique Player Advisory Board representing all facets of the game. Moreover, PokerOrg's staff has an extensive network of sources built up over a combined 100 years of poker experience.

The agreement will ensure that every WSOP Circuit event is treated like an exciting sports event for players in each local area while elevating the coverage to national and international audiences across WSOP.COM, Poker.Org and their collective social media channels. PokerOrg will bring much of the traditional coverage that players expect, including enhanced side event news, highlights of big hands, details of exciting action and lots of player personality posts.

"Poker boom 2.0 is in full swing and we're proud the WSOP Circuit has evolved into the most played tournament series in the world", said Ty Stewart, Executive Director of the World Series of Poker. "We've heard our players loud and clear and they want more coverage and better coverage for WSOP Circuit events. PokerOrg has put together an all-star team and impressed us with their innovative plans to cover live events. We're thrilled PokerOrg has made the commitment to become the primary media partner of the WSOP Circuit."

PokerNews, the PokerStars-owned news outlet, historically provided WSOP Circuit reporting, but the tour has been without a media partner since PokerNews ended its coverage of the events in 2020.

PokerOrg is a fast-growing poker news site and became a poker player favorite during this year's record-breaking WSOP at the Paris & Horseshoe in Las Vegas. The WSOP Circuit season starts with Choctaw Durant in Oklahoma from July 17 - 30, swiftly moves on to Harrah's Cherokee in North Carolina from August 3-14, and leads up to the WSOP series in Las Vegas next summer.

"WSOP Circuit players have been underserved in media coverage for too long and PokerOrg is eager to bring a fresh new approach to live poker coverage," said Eric Hollreiser, CEO of PokerOrg. "The WSOP Circuit Tour represents the largest community of poker players on the planet and they deserve dedicated independent media coverage that celebrates the dramatic hero calls, empathizes with the bad beats and raises the profiles of the many characters that represent the diversity of poker players at these events. Our player-focused, social-media style of reporting will give the players, the venues and the WSOP tons of opportunities to feature the skills, talents and personalities that make poker the most popular mind sport in the world."

In the coming months PokerOrg will unveil innovative new features and additional enhancements to its coverage of the Circuit. Find out more about Poker.Org here and WSOP here.

About PokerOrg

PokerOrg is a news outlet that brings a social-first, highly visual and player focused approach to live event coverage and poker news, information and entertainment. PokerOrg Instant is PokerOrg's exciting, innovative concept in media coverage that mixes live reporting with social media best practices to create a compelling new way for poker fans to follow the live event action. PokerOrg represents the independent voice and passion of poker players and aims to shape the future of poker by providing an authentic platform for players' views. The PokerOrg team is made up of dedicated, experienced journalists and industry professionals with extensive industry connections. The PokerOrg Player Advisory Board comprises a true cross section of some of the game's most notable players and influencers and represents, and advocates for the interests and experiences of the millions of poker players worldwide.

About the WSOP Circuit

The World Series of Poker (WSOP) Circuit Events are a series of poker tournaments hosted throughout the United States and throughout the world beginning in late July each year, and culminating the following August with a $1,000,000 Global Casino Championship where the victor earns a WSOP gold bracelet as well. WSOP U.S. Circuit Events are designed to give the recreational and amateur player an opportunity to participate in the WSOP experience at a more affordable price point and with less of a time commitment than the traditional WSOP in Las Vegas. Each stop typically features 12 official events in 12 days, including a $1,700 buy-in No-Limit Hold'em Main Event. Official WSOP Circuit events range in buy-in from $250-$5,300 and award a prestigious WSOP gold ring to each victor. These poker tournaments are designed to reach a winner within two playing days, with some events even structured to complete in one day. A season-ending WSOP Global Casino Championship is held each summer. All ring winners from each stop gains automatic entry into the season-ending WSOP Tournament of Champions. Players who finish within the top 15 percent of the field are typically awarded prize money on an escalating scale until there is one player who has captured all the chips. That victor wins the largest share of the prize pool, a WSOP Circuit gold ring and points toward the Tournament of Champions qualification. The WSOP Circuit Events are a regional and international offshoot of the longest-running, largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world, dating back 53 years to 1970 – the famous World Series of Poker. This marks the 18th year the WSOP Circuit Events have been held. They were initially established by Caesars Entertainment (then Harrah's Entertainment) after its purchase of the WSOP brand in 2004 as a way to bring the WSOP experience to Caesars-owned properties throughout the U.S. In the inaugural season (2004-05), the WSOP Circuit featured five stops – Atlantic City, Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas, San Diego and New Orleans. Now, with 25 stops domestically, the WSOP Circuit visits 10 U.S. states and cumulatively features more entrants than the Las Vegas version of the WSOP. Caesars Interactive Entertainment, Inc., (CIE) owns the WSOP and the WSOP Circuit Events. Visit us at wsop.com/2023/circuit/ or www.twitter.com/wsop

