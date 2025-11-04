THE WORLD STRATEGIC FORUM 2025: SHAPING PROSPERITY THROUGH INNOVATION

Senior executives, policymakers, and thought leaders will convene in Miami to examine the future of trade, infrastructure, finance, and cutting-edge technologies.

MIAMI, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA) is pleased to announce that the upcoming 14th edition of its U.S. flagship event, the World Strategic Forum (WSF), will take place on November 24–25 at the Loews Hotel in Coral Gables, Miami. This year's edition introduces a revitalized format and dynamic new focus, reaffirming the WSF's role as a vital crossroad for diplomacy, business, and innovation across the Americas.

Under the theme "Driving Prosperity Through Innovation," the Forum will spotlight high-impact sectors including geopolitics, global trade, infrastructure, finance, fintech, energy, legacy planning, critical resources and supply chain security, as well as emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain, and quantum computing.

The first day will feature a high-profile public conference, with dynamic sessions led by global executives, policymakers, and thought leaders, along with networking receptions. Sessions will be broadcast live at www.IEFA.tv.

The second day offers an exclusive, invitation-only program featuring private roundtables, strategic meetings, high-level networking receptions, and private events designed to foster meaningful partnerships and off-the-record conversations.

"The 2025 World Strategic Forum is where bold ideas meet decisive action. By bringing together visionary leaders in Miami, a global crossroads for innovation and investment, we unlock new opportunities, build transformative partnerships, and drive tangible impact. This Forum's pioneering format makes it the ultimate platform to shape the economic future of the Americas," said Nicholas Rémillard, CEO of the IEFA.

A preliminary list of speakers is available online and includes:

Niccolo de Masi , Chairman and CEO, IonQ

, Chairman and CEO, IonQ Andrew Waranch, Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Spearmint Energy

Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Spearmint Energy Agnes Budzy , Managing Partner, Bluedge Ventures

, Managing Partner, Bluedge Ventures Albert Ramdin, Secretary General, Organization of American States

Secretary General, Organization of American States Kam Ghaffarian , Executive Chairman, Axiom Space

, Executive Chairman, Axiom Space Nicole Foster , Director of Global AI/ML, Amazon Web Services

, Director of Global AI/ML, Amazon Web Services Brian Coulton , Chief Economist, Fitch Ratings

, Chief Economist, Fitch Ratings Goldy Hyder , CEO, Canadian Business Council

, CEO, Canadian Business Council Lisa Gordon-Hagerty , CEO, Litore Partners

, CEO, Litore Partners Marco Stefanini , Global CEO and Founder, Stefanini Group

, Global CEO and Founder, Stefanini Group Ralph Cutié , CEO, Miami International Airport

, CEO, Miami International Airport Jameel Murphy , CEO, Zam Development

, CEO, Zam Development Clive Kinross , Co-Founder and CEO, Propel Holdings

, Co-Founder and CEO, Propel Holdings Sune Stilling, Managing Partner, Nine Realms Venture Capital

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming days.

For the complete program and list of confirmed speakers, please visit www.worldstrategicforum.com.

Date: November 24th-25th, 2025

Place: The Loews Hotel, Coral Gables, Florida – United States

Theme: Driving Prosperity through Innovation

About The World Strategic Forum

The World Strategic Forum (WSF) is an international conference organized by the International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA). Held annually in Miami, Florida, the WSF brings together decision-makers from business, government, and civil society to address the key challenges shaping the future of the global economy.

The Forum fosters strategic dialogue, enables high-level business development, and promotes innovation-driven growth across the Americas and beyond. Its mission is to connect global leaders to tackle today's pressing issues and explore the opportunities that lie ahead.

SOURCE World Strategic Forum