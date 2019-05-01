The World Summit on Innovation & Entrepreneurship Closes with a Call to Action to Inspire, Design and Spread New Forms of Intelligent Innovations through the World Innovation Organization (WIO)

Held under the theme, "Designing Intelligence, Shaping Work," the 2019 WSIE staged a fusion fest of unexpected collisions and unrehearsed conversations among 400 leaders to shape tomorrow's Intelligence. Featuring an impressive blend of prodigies, designers, scientists, chief executives and innovation captains from Uber, 3M, Mastercard, IBM, Nu Skin, Nokia, Verizon, NASA, DARPA, BASF, Gensler, GE, Sidewalk Labs and SAP.

"At FIT, we believe that the creative industries should lead the way forward technologically, ethically and socially, so it was with pleasure that we hosted this year's World Summit on Innovation and Entrepreneurship. This landmark gathering of designers, scientists and innovators, with its focus on problem-solving in the age of 'intelligence,' was rich with ideas that will enhance the lives of all who listen," said Dr. Joyce F. Brown, President of the Fashion Institute of Technology, the host of the 2019 WSIE.

The key announcement that emerged from the Annual Meeting is the official launch of two initiatives of the World Innovation Organization (WIO) – the World Intelligence Festival and the World Intelligence Lab. Two brilliantly ambitious initiatives focused on designing and spreading Intelligent Innovations (X) that are more Ethical, Experiential, Explainable and Exponential (4E).

To that end, Gensler was designated as the launch partner of the WIO. Selected speakers and Fellows of the 2019 WSIE and the WIO converged at Gensler to discuss the mandate of the WIO. "Gensler was pleased to host such a diverse group and share our experiences, research, and projects at the nexus of a unique innovation initiative that shapes how we work and live," said Joseph Brancato, Regional Managing Principal of Gensler.

In this context, the WSIE has secured the pledge of more than 100 Fellows to advance the promise of the WIO. Fellows are game-changers from Dassault Systems, 3M, ABB, Purdue University, IBM, MIT Media Lab, Moderna Therapeutics, RoboTerra, Boston University, Guinness World Records, Nickelodeon, NIST, SAP, University of California, Nokia, Gensler, Mastercard, Checkpoint Software, Avery Dennison, Nu Skin, Verizon, Imagineactive, to name a few.

"Our work, lifestyles and cities are facing daunting challenges. The WIO is all about the creative intersections to build a better world through concrete actions. It is established to inspire, design and spread intelligent human/machine innovations that will affect virtually all of life's activities," concluded Sam Hamdan, Founder of the WSIE and WIO Executive Chairman: "The Fellows of the WIO are aware of the most pressing challenges facing business and society and they have committed to do what they can to advance the Open Intelligence Framework (X4E) of the WIO to design and produce smarter innovations for people, products, places and peace."

More information on the 2019 WSIE can be viewed at: http://thewsie.com

Or you may contact:

Michele Wallace

Mega Media Worldwide

mwallace@megamediaworldwide.com

917-741-5147

About the World Summit on Innovation & Entrepreneurship

The World Summit on Innovation & Entrepreneurship (WSIE) was born in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), African Union, International Chamber Commerce and several multinationals including PepsiCo, Microsoft, Cisco. The WSIE was subsequently announced in the United Nations in 2006 to advance the future state of entrepreneurship and innovation as the catalyst for prosperity and peace. The 10th Anniversary of the WSIE was held at the United Nations General Assembly.

About Gensler

Gensler is a global architecture, design, and planning firm with 48 locations and more than 6,000 professionals networked across Asia, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and the Americas. Founded in 1965, the firm serves more than 3,500 active clients in virtually every industry. Gensler designers strive to make the places people live, work, and play more inspiring, more resilient, and more impactful.

SOURCE The World Summit on Innovation & Entrepreneurship

Related Links

http://thewsie.com

