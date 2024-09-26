The World's 1st 4-in-1 Portable Smart Coffee Maker, iKoffy GoBrew Launches on Kickstarter

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iKoffy, a new brand focused on making barista-quality coffee accessible anywhere, has officially launched on Kickstarter on September 26th with its first product, GoBrew 4-in-1 Portable Smart Coffee Maker. This innovative coffee solution has already earned the coveted "Project We Love" badge from the Kickstarter team during its pre-launch phase. iKoffy GoBrew addresses the challenge of brewing high-quality pour-over coffee on the go, letting users enjoy a perfect cup of coffee wherever they are.

iKoffy GoBrew, The World’s First 4-in-1 Portable Smart Coffee Maker.

The Origin of iKoffy: Where Coffee Passion Meets Innovation.

iKoffy was born out of a desire to democratize professional coffee experiences. It started with a product manager who, as a frequent traveler and coffee enthusiast, was frustrated by the limitations of portable coffee makers. He set out to design a product allowing anyone, regardless of skill level, to brew barista-quality coffee anytime, anywhere. This journey led to the creation of GoBrew, iKoffy's flagship product.

To ensure professional-level brewing, iKoffy collaborated with coffee experts, who provided valuable feedback throughout development. After 18 months of development and testing over 100 prototypes, GoBrew was refined to perfection. iKoffy's mission is simple: to make professional-quality coffee accessible to everyone, no matter where they are.

GoBrew combines a coffee scale, coffee mug, portable thermos, and a brew guide app in one sleek, compact device. Whether at home, in the office, or on an outdoor adventure, users can now effortlessly enjoy a professional coffee experience anywhere.

One of GoBrew's standout features is its smart integration with a mobile app that provides precise guidance on coffee-to-water ratios and brewing techniques. Built-in sensors ensure accuracy and control, allowing users to brew with the expertise of a seasoned barista. The world-champion barista guides and DIY mode on the app simplified the process, making it easy for both novices and experienced coffee lovers to master their brew.

GoBrew's lightweight, portable design eliminates the need for bulky coffee equipment, enabling users to brew on the go. It supports various brewing methods, ensuring an excellent coffee experience in any setting.

For more information about GoBrew click here .

Awarded "Project We Love" by Kickstarter.

Even before its official launch, GoBrew was recognized for its innovation, earning Kickstarter's prestigious "Project We Love" badge. This distinction highlights standout projects that show creativity, quality, and impact, further demonstrating excitement around GoBrew and iKoffy's vision.

Enjoy the barista level anywhere with iKoffy.

Built on a foundation of passion, expertise, and a desire to improve the everyday coffee experience, iKoffy aims to blur the lines between professional coffee brewing and everyday convenience. With GoBrew, the brand takes its first step in enabling coffee enthusiasts to brew barista-quality coffee without the need for professional equipment or expertise. For more about iKoffy's story click here .

Join the iKoffy Revolution.

iKoffy's Kickstarter campaign offers exclusive rewards for early backers. To explore GoBrew and learn more about the campaign, visit the campaign page on Kickstarter.

SOURCE iKoffy