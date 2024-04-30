The World's 50 Best Beaches 2024 Sponsored by Banana Boat, As Voted By 1,000 Travel Professionals, Is Released

TORONTO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

Trunk Bay in the US Virgin Islands is named the best beach in the world for 2024.

in the US Virgin Islands is named the best beach in the world for 2024. Rounding out the top three were Cala Mariolu in Italy and Meads Bay in Anguilla .

in and in . The USA is a hotspot in 2024 with 3 beaches on the list in addition to Trunk Bay in the US Virgin Islands.

is a hotspot in 2024 with 3 beaches on the list in addition to Trunk Bay in the US Virgin Islands. Other hotspots on the list include Australia , Italy , Anguilla , Seychelles , Philippines , Mexico , Greece and Indonesia .

, , , , , , and . New countries on the list this year include England , Japan , Venezuela , Panama , St. Barth, Aruba , Curaçao and Myanmar .

, , , , St. Barth, , Curaçao and . The World's 50 Best Beaches annual list is based on votes cast by over 1,000 travel professionals.

The World's 50 Best Beaches, Sponsored By Banana Boat, has released its annual list of the best beaches in the world. The list is a collaboration with over 1,000 of the world's leading travel influencers and professionals, including many of the biggest names in travel such as Jyo Shankar, Pilot Madeleine, Voyagefox, Terplanet, Maria Ponomaryoya and others.

Unlike any other list, The World's 50 Best Beaches is based on the votes of their Beach Ambassadors as well as over 1,000 of the world's most experienced and respected travel influencers and journalists. The list offers travelers around the globe with unparalleled insights from the best in the industry.

"At Banana Boat, we are all about saying 'yes' to more fun-in-the-sun," said Brianna Bostick, Associate Manager of PR & Brand Partnerships at Banana Boat. "Our goal is, and always has been, to create products designed to help you and your family enjoy more moments outdoors. And with summer quickly approaching, we are thrilled to sponsor this year's list of world class beaches to help you achieve just that – unforgettable experiences at some of the most incredible beach locations around the world."

The World's 50 Best Beaches 2024 is a reflection of the opinions and experiences of top travel influencers and professionals around the world. The beaches were ranked according to eight important criteria: unique characteristics, wildlife, untouched, soundtrack of nature, easy to enter the water, often calm water, not too crowded and frequency of idyllic conditions.

"Our 2024 list is a reflection of the countless days spent by our judges, Beach Ambassadors and World's 50 Best team discovering beaches around the world," said Tine Holst, Co-Founder of The World's 50 Best Beaches. "Our list will help inspire travelers to leave the beaten path behind and enjoy the most stunning and relaxing beaches on earth."

The World's 50 Best Beaches spent months consulting the world's top travel influencers and professionals, then organizing the beaches they submitted by the most number of votes and their ranking according to the criteria. By going right to the source — the people who are directly experiencing and influencing the travel market — The World's 50 Best Beaches was able to present travelers with a list that is defined by countless years of expertise.

The full list of The World's 50 Best Beaches 2024, Sponsored by Banana Boat is available here:

https://worlds50beaches.com/top-50-worlds-best-beaches

The full list of The World's 50 Best Beaches Beach Ambassadors is available here:

https://worlds50beaches.com/beach-ambassadors

