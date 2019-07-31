The World's Best Colleges & Universities--Explore the Newest Global Rankings at TheBestSchools.org

GEORGETOWN, Ky., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's most respected higher education ranking sites releases the latest rankings of the world's most respected colleges & universities. Seekers around the globe can find the best schools—without geographical limitations—at TheBestSchools.org:

The 100 Best Universities in the World Today

https://thebestschools.org/rankings/best-universities-world-today/

TheBestSchools.org ranks the world's top colleges & universities

In addition to this ranking for overall school excellence, TheBestSchools.org also offers individual "Best in the World Today" degree program rankings recognizing exceptional academic leadership in specific fields of study. Separate rankings cover:



Business & Economics

Chemistry

Computer Science

Engineering Technology

Life Science & Agricultural Science

Mathematics

Medical & Pharmacy

Physics

Psychology

Social Science

"These are simply the best institutions of higher education, no matter where they are in the world or whether their programs are online or on-campus." says Dan Edelen, communications manager for TheBestSchools.org, "We want to spotlight the academic excellence of these schools for students seeking an education that rises above the typical. For this reason, we paired our expertise in higher ed with AcademicInfluence.com's innovative data mining and QS World University Rankings. Together, this forms a peerless ranking based on influencer interconnection and reputation."

Unlike other rankings that may account solely for excellence in schools with strong natural and social sciences, The BestSchools.org rankings of the world's best also consider outstanding humanities and professional schools. This format provides a deeper sampling of data while also including those areas of study most popular among today's students.

"Those schools known to be the best in the world can't be limited to the last century's ideals," says Edelen. "These lists not only account for what students need now, but our state-of-the-art methodologies also advance the entire field of higher education rankings."

TheBestSchools.org is a leader in school rankings — high school, college, postgraduate, online, and on-campus. As an organizational member of both the American Council on Education and the National Association for College Admission Counseling, TheBestSchools.org upholds the highest standards to meet the requirements of more than one million monthly visitors and to help them find the best school for their needs. TheBestSchools.org staff and advisory board believe learning transforms lives for the better and should be a lifelong pursuit.

