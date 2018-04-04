The World's Best Irish Cream Has Arrived

Five Farms is a single batch Irish Cream Liqueur that is entirely sourced and produced in County Cork, Ireland. It derives its name from the five family-owned farms in the region that provide the product's rich dairy cream. These are dairy farms that go back generations, run by families that have a deep connection to the land. The "happy cows" of County Cork spend their days basking in the sea air and grazing on vibrant green grass, producing the highest quality milk and dairy cream.

County Cork is also home to the centuries-old tradition of distilling Irish Whiskey. Made with premium 10-year-old, triple-distilled Irish Whiskey, Five Farms contains 10% Irish Whiskey while most brands use less than 1%. This difference is significant, resulting in an intensity of whiskey flavor that sets Five Farms apart from every other Irish Cream Liqueur in the world.

Five Farms is a true farm-to-table product, crafted from single batches of fresh cream that are combined with Irish Whiskey within 48 hours to become authentic Irish Cream Liqueur. The package is a unique wide-mouthed glass bottle with embossed details, a ceramic swing-top cap, and a metal handle for carrying. It is both an elegant presentation and a nod to the traditional Irish dairy containers of the past.

"Everything about this product is authentically Irish, and the quality surpasses any Irish Cream that has come before it," said Mick Harris, president of Holladay Distillery. "We knew we had something special on our hands, and we are honored to receive this affirmation from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge."

Five Farms is now available in Missouri and Wisconsin. Other states will be announced soon, with national distribution expected by 2019.

Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur - 17% alcohol by volume - Product of Ireland - Imported by Holladay Distillery, Weston, MO

http://fivefarmsirishcream.com/

