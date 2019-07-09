The World's Best Keto Program Gets Better

Keyto's proprietary nanosensor measures users' level of breath acetone, a biomarker for fat metabolism from nutritional ketosis. The more acetone detected, the higher the amount of fat the body is burning. The Keyto Breath Sensor then calculates and displays a 1-8 level of ketosis (Keyto Level) in the app, eliminating the need for inconvenient urine strips and painful blood tests to measure ketone levels.

The Keyto Breath Sensor is $99 and provides Keyto Level readings as well as access to Keyto's upcoming food products within the app. For only $8/month, users can subscribe to Keyto Premium for access to videos, articles, recipes, restaurant guides, priority support, member teams and additional resources to follow the Heart Healthy Keyto Program .

Keyto Premium also unlocks the Keyto Code - a searchable database of food and recipes that allows users to quickly determine an item's compatibility with the Keyto Program. Featuring 10,000+ color-coded items, it's the simplest way to find healthy recommendations that cater to users' individual goals. Full summary of the Keyto Code available here .

"We are thrilled to officially share the Keyto Breath Sensor with the world. Our team has developed the most accurate, economical, and user-friendly ketosis monitoring device on the market, which is reflected by thousands of passionate reviews from our initial crowdfunding backers, " said Dr. Ray Wu, CEO of Keyto, Inc.

"The obesity epidemic is the biggest issue our society faces today. As a cardiologist, the question patients ask me most is 'how do I lose weight?' The problem was that there were no practical options to offer," said Dr. Ethan J. Weiss, Preventative Cardiologist at UCSF and Medical Director at Keyto. "We now have a solution: Keyto. By combining the best known nutritional science and behavioral reinforcement from the Breath Sensor, Keyto is the most effective program for anyone that wants to lose weight, improve their health, and feel their best."

For a limited time, new Keyto Premium memberships include one free shipment of the new KeytoBox - a monthly subscription box of heart healthy food and snacks curated by Keyto's nutrition team ($80+ retail value).

Keyto Breath Sensor and Premium subscription are available at GetKeyto.com . The Keyto app is available for both Android and iOS.

About Keyto:

Keyto is a health and wellness company that combines a scientifically proven program with a unique device to achieve unprecedented results. The company's core principle is to use rapid feedback to improve user behavior and achieve weight loss over a sustained time period. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Keyto was founded by a team of metabolic and weight loss experts with deep product design experience, including Dr. Ray Wu, Liane Nakamura, Gareth Everard, and Dr. Ethan J. Weiss.

