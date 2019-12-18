The World's Collaborative Robots Market: 2016-2019 Review and 2020-2026 Forecast

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Collaborative Robots Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Collaborative industrial robots represent a new realm of the fast-growing industrial robotics market. Technological advancements have made the applications of collaborative robots (cobots or co-bots) a reality in many manufacturing factories. This emerging market is expected to witness an exponential growth. With advantages of increasing flexibility, improving production efficiency and reducing operational cost, industrial cobots have been deployed to assist human workforce and keeping manufacturers competitive in the global markets.



Global collaborative robots market is expected to reach $36.84 billion by 2026 in terms of robot systems (including hardware, software, and service), representing an astonishing 2019-2026 CAGR of 44.56%. The hardware market accounts for about one third of the total system market and will grow at 42.21% annually over the forecast years. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 47.06% during the same period, advancing to 504.54 thousand units by 2026.



The report provides historical market data for 2016-2019, revenue estimates for 2020, and forecasts from 2021 till 2026.



Highlighted with 107 tables and 110 figures, this 219-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global collaborative robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global collaborative robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.



Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Hardware (further split into Drive, Sensor, Controller, End Effector, Actuator, and Others)

Software

Service & Support

Based on payload, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

>10 Kg

5-10 Kg



Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Material Handling

Machine Tending

Assembly

Molding Operation

Inspection

Packaging and Palletizing

Welding and Gluing

Polishing

Screw Driving

Others

Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Automotive Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Chemicals, Polymers & Plastics

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food and Beverage

Aerospace and Defense

Metal & Machinery

Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , and Sri Lanka )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia , Denmark , Austria , Norway , Sweden , The Netherlands , Poland , Czech Republic , Slovakia , Hungary , and Romania )

( , UK, , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , , and ) North America (U.S. and Canada )

(U.S. and ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina , Rest of Latin America )

( , , , Rest of ) RoW ( Saudi Arabia , United Arab Emirates , South Africa )

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, data about annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2016-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Payload, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global collaborative robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

ABB Ltd.

Aubo Robotics Inc.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Kawada Robotics

KUKA (Midea Group)

Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc.

Precise Automation, Inc

Productive Robotics, Inc.

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Staubli International AG

Techman Robot

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j9gste

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

