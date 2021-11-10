The World's First 3D Social Network, Flyy Launches in The US

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modeled after the real world, Flyy has replicated entire cities so that you can interact directly with friends, businesses, and communities, all to bring the "social" back to social apps.

It seems these once social networks have descended into divisive platforms where insults and hate have taken a front seat.

World's 1st 3D Social Network Phly, LLC

Flyy attempts to bridge that gap, integrating users back into their neighborhoods and society at large by fusing visual and social elements, allowing them to interact with posts and stories in the cities they live in and places they frequent.

City structures and locations can now carry their own timeline. Simply tap on a pin to see all the posts, stories, anecdotes, and experiences laid into the social fabric of that location. By linking relevant stories to real places, Flyy is also restoring context to social media.

Imagine being able to create a timeline anywhere you find yourself. All you have to do is drop a pin and post your story or experience. Your unique experience is now inextricably linked to that location.

Flyy values user privacy, which means it doesn't track your whereabouts and users will not have access to your location. You can also create a private Friends Wall where all your posts remain between you and friends of your choice.

Enjoy the unique appeal of Flyy with the Explore feature, where you can view users' posts in a birds-eye view of each city.

They are currently running a giveaway contest. Get your chance to WIN a PlayStation 5 or $200 Visa gift card by downloading their FREE mobile app and post your favorite pic or video of the place you missed to enter the contest. The post with most likes wins! Will you be the lucky winner?

You can download the Flyy app FREE on the Google Play or App Store or head on over to website www.flyy.life or follow us on all social media platforms @flyy.app

And because Flyy is new, you get to secure your unique username today before someone else reserves it!

About Flyy

Flyy app is a startup founded by like-minded tech entrepreneurs that have a combined experience of over 60 years in mobile app development and marketing. The company is based in New York City.

