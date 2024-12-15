The World's First 660 MW Ultra-Supercritical CFB Power Project Commences Operations

BINCHANG, China, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Developed by Harbin Electric Corporation, the world's first 660 MW high-efficiency ultra-supercritical circulating fluidized bed (CFB) power generation unit, featuring the highest specifications and largest single-unit capacity, installed in the power plant in Binchang, China, has recently successfully completed a 168-hour full-load trial operation test, marking a new global standard in power generation technology.

The No. 1 Generator Set of the Binchang Project in Shaanxi, China, has successfully completed a 168-hour trial operation. The Shaanxi Binchang Power Plant. Steam Turbine Generator Set for the Binchang Project in Shaanxi.

The Binchang Project, a demonstration initiative endorsed by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the National Energy Administration, stands as a coal industry pacesetter in ecological restoration within the Yellow River Basin. It seamlessly integrates solid waste and mine water utilization with mine geological environment treatment, restoration, and land reclamation.

Planned in two phases, the construction of two units will, upon full operation of the first phase, annually convert approximately 2 million tons of low-calorific value coal and inferior fuels such as coal slime and gangue. It will also utilize 2 million tons of mine water, and supply 6 million GJ of heat, meeting Binzhou City's heating needs and local industrial steam demands.

Additionally, the project will enhance regional power grid stability and electricity supply, addressing local power shortages and fostering sustained socio-economic growth.

Harbin Electric Corporation has engineered the boiler, turbine, and generator, all three core components of the Binchang project. The superior CFB boiler, crafted by Harbin Boiler Company, boasts ultra-low emissions, ultra-high parameters, and ultra-low energy consumption. This fully domestically produced boiler, with its independent intellectual property rights, represents the pinnacle of CFB boiler technology worldwide in terms of parameters and capacity.

The ultra-supercritical indirect air-cooled reverse-flow turbine, a product of Harbin Turbine Company, is another highlight. It is a 660 MW-class turbine featuring a once-through reheat, single-axis, three-cylinder, two-exhaust design. The turbine excels in thermal performance and flow efficiency.

Additionally, the wide-load high-efficiency generator, designed by Harbin Electric Machinery Company, offers high output, exceptional efficiency, low temperature rise, and minimal vibration. It's designed for wide-load operation and outstanding performance under challenging conditions, such as deep peak shaving, leading phase operation, and negative-sequence operation.

The ultra-supercritical CFB power generation technology marks a significant breakthrough under China's 13th Five-Year Plan. It advances high-parameter, large-capacity, and energy-efficient CFB technology, aligning with the nation's new-era energy development objectives. This resonates with Harbin Electric Corporation's dedication to developing new competitive advantages in sustainable, low-carbon energy technologies, and driving the creation of new productive forces to meet the challenges of the evolving energy landscape.

Harbin Electric Corporation utilized resources from China's 13th Five-Year Plan to enter into partnerships with China's top universities, including Tsinghua, Xi'an Jiaotong, Zhejiang, and Chongqing.

Through the integration of advanced technology and practical engineering, they addressed key challenges to engineer ultra-high-parameter, ultra-large CFB boiler equipment, successfully scaling up to 660 MW capacity. The boiler's main steam pressure peaks at 29.3 MPa, equivalent to the weight of four adults standing on a nail-sized section of pipe. With a main steam temperature of 605°C and a reheat steam temperature of 623°C, it sets new international standards for CFB boiler parameters. The boiler also achieves a 95% desulfurization efficiency, enabling ultra-low emissions for large-scale CFB applications.

Harbin Electric Corporation's commitment to excellence has driven the Binchang project from proposal evaluation to national demonstration status under the 13th Five-Year Plan. The success of each phase, from construction and hydrostatic testing to grid connection, and commissioning, has culminated in a world-class power generation facility, boasting unprecedented parameters and performance. The successful operation of the 660 MW ultra-supercritical CFB boiler not only fills a significant gap in global technology but also cements Harbin Electric Corporation's pioneering role in large-capacity, high-parameter CFB technology. This milestone heralds a new era of ultra-supercritical parameters for CFB boilers worldwide.

SOURCE Harbin Electric Corporation