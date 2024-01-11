The world's first All-in-one Design Canvas Art Display TV made by SKYWORTH, Becomes the Shining Star at CES with its Artistic Aura

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYWORTH, the trailblazing brand in technological home appliances, captivates audiences at CES 2024 with a groundbreaking showcase of cutting-edge technology. Renowned as the "Choice of 400 Million Families," SKYWORTH's over 30-year legacy is marked by technology leadership and unwavering quality, always placing user experience at the forefront of its innovations.

The world's first All-in-one Design Canvas Art Display TV made by SKYWORTH
As the world's first All-in-one Art TV, Canvas Art Display launched together with SKYWORTH Lifestyle series, It reflects SKYWORTH's commitment to providing users with a unique and exciting lifestyle.Transforming traditional media viewing into an artistic experience, the Canvas Art Display seamlessly merges art and technology, pushing the boundaries and placement options of conventional entertainment.

Art is now integrated into everyday life with SKYWORTH's Canvas Art Display, embodying the philosophy of "From Palette to Pixel: Illuminate life with art." This commitment goes beyond mere visual appeal, aiming to create a profound emotional connection with users. Through the interplay of light and color, the Canvas Art Display illuminates every moment, showcasing SKYWORTH's dedication to integrating art into daily living. The main features of Canvas Art Display truly light up the artistic life :

  • Ultra-Thin Design: With a thickness measuring 29mm, the ultra-thin design ensures a clean, unobtrusive aesthetic.
  • Flush Wall-Mounting: The display seamlessly mounts flush against the wall, serving as an aesthetic focal point in everyday life.
  • Matte Anti-Glare Screen Technology: Enhancing clarity and realism, the matte anti-glare screen preserves the authentic beauty of visuals.
  • All-In-One Design: All-in-one design for easy installation, no need to dig walls，discarding cumbersome cables and external box connections, the all-in-one body design creates a comfortable and uncluttered viewing environment.
  • Art Mode: Beyond hardware, the Art Mode allows users to immerse themselves in an ever-changing display of art within the comfort of their home, infusing life into every frame.

The Canvas Art Display serves as an artistic canvas for an immersive, sophisticated, and artistically enriched viewing experience. The commitment of " From Palette to Pixel: Illuminate life with art" signifies more than visual beauty; it's an awakening of unique perceptions through artistic expression. Art becomes an integral part of every corner of life with the Canvas Art Display, empowering users to create their artistic brilliance on a canvas, transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary.

