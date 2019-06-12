The World's First Bum Shaped Pillow for Sleeping has its Customers Delighted

PHILADELPHIA, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Buttress Pillow, that launched late last year, is getting ass-tounding reviews on Amazon and other independent review sites, living up to their claim to be the most unique and comfortable pillow in the world.

The pillow itself is made from 100% natural latex featuring thick, flexible thighs to cradle the head, big, perky cheeks and the yoga-pant cover. It comes packaged in a "Butt Box" and includes its signature mini-butt keychains and we heart butts stickers.

The Bed o' Butts Most Bootyful

The founder, Jia, claims to have been inspired by his girlfriend after increasing the size of her butt substantially. He says, "I have a talent for making butts and hope to share it with the world." He had made big claims about his new pillow - that it relieves stress and will bring peace, happiness and booty sleep. So far, with a 4.6-star rating on Amazon and a 4.9-star rating on Facebook, it seems to have lived up to his sensational beliefs. Here is a quote directly from Amazon:

"I bought one for the fact it is hilarious, but it turned out to be everyone's favorite household pillow. Wondering if it will be a comfy sleep aid it is genuinely a balanced pillow for both comfort and functionality. I will say it has a strong chemical smell to it at first. Butt<--- get it....... just 2 day sitting on the couch it aired out and really have had to steal it back from others in the home it is so comfy!!"

Within 8 months in business, the company has sold more than 5000 of these pillows to countries all over the world. It is hard to believe, but could this bum shaped pillow really be the next great thing? So far, it had exceeded all our expectations and is well on its way to making its mission a reality: to make the world a much more bootyful place

The Buttress Pillow LLC is both a wholesale and direct to customer store. It has partnerships in Sweden, Japan and is looking to expand to other countries. It primarily operates its business through its online store and has more than 10,000 'Butt Lovers' on Facebook and Instagram. Learn more, watch their viral commercials and check out their very interesting Butt Blog on their website: www.thebuttresspillow.com

Media contact:

Jia Guo

216176@email4pr.com

860-966-7265

SOURCE The Buttress Pillow LLC

