The World's First Design-Forward Intelligent Toilet Debuts At New York's International Contemporary Furniture Fair

Check out the AXENT.ONE C+'s game-changing features in this brief video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHnE3rLa3zA

Cutting-Edge Technology Meets the Demands of Luxury Homes

Featuring all of the hygienic benefits of a cutting-edge intelligent toilet, the AXENT.ONE C+ incorporates the latest smart bathroom technology into a minimalistic and modern tankless design to fit into any bathroom's style. A few of these features include:

Customizable massaging front/rear washing

Adjustable bidet wand, seat, dryer and water-warming

Intuitive nightlight

Vacuum V Flush and AST siphonic flushing technology offers the highest-efficiency flushing for sanitary cleaning

Easy Clean glaze to keep your entire toilet (not just the bowl) clean

Recognized Design Excellence

The AXENT.ONE C+'s innovative design and exceptional functionality has been recognized with numerous international design awards including the Good Design Award, the iF Design Award, and ICONIC Awards.

Supporting Home Hygiene

The AXENT.ONE C+ is designed to meet the physical demands of a variety of users including comfort height design for comfortable seating, front washing for new mothers and remote control management for individuals with physical limitations.

Environmental Impact

The low-profile, minimalistic AXENT.ONE C+ intelligent toilets require 25% less water than traditional toilets and reduces the need for toilet paper use, a consumption that requires over 36.5 billion rolls of paper (or 15 million trees) and over 473.6 trillion gallons of water every single year (Scientific American).

About AXENT Switzerland

AXENT's key to success is a combination of industry knowledge, unrivalled expertise and continuous research into emerging technologies. With 300+ dedicated research and development engineers and over 3,600 employees around the world, AXENT Switzerland is the world's most experienced sanitary technology developer and supplier.

About ICFF NY:

Nearing its' 30th year of production, ICFF is the North American platform for Luxury International Design.

