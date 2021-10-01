The World's First Doggie Treat Truck Comes to California - Fido to go!™ Expands Service Area to Huntington Beach in October
Oct 01, 2021, 08:38 ET
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fido to go!™ (https://fidotogo.net/) proudly announced it had established a licensing agreement with Anthony and Krista Misitano, creating a new West Coast route for the iconic Fido to go!™ canine treat truck. Fido to go!™ made its debut in Chicago over a decade ago, quickly becoming a beloved sight for Chicago dog lovers as it traveled to parks and events across the city. Fido to go!™ treats are all made with U.S. sourced ingredients, specially formulated to be gluten and grain-free, including all-natural cookies, frozen yogurts, and PupCups for healthy snacks that dogs love. Starting in early October, Anthony and Krista will build their own Fido to go!™ truck-tradition in the nation's largest dog-friendly beach located in Orange County at the Huntington Dog Beach.
"I'm so happy to partner with Anthony and Krista, and I know that people out west are going to love Fido to go!™ just much as they do here in Chicago," said Donna Santucci, Fido to go!™ founder. "They are also both dog lovers, so they're as committed to excellence in service and food quality as I am. I can't wait to see the social media pictures and hear all the new stories of dog owners and their pets who will get to experience the Fido to go!™ truck for the first time."
Fido to go!™ – The Snacks Dogs Crave
All Fido to go!™ treats are available on the truck daily, while supplies last. Each treat is free of corn, egg, gluten, grain, soy, and sugar – with no additives or preservatives. Dry treats and chews are also made in the U.S. with regional ingredients and can be purchased online, with free shipping on orders over $75.
- Bagged Treats: Freeze dried goodies for cats and dogs, including flavors like beef heart medallions, beef and veggie morsels, beef liver bites, chicken breast tenders, turkey/salmon/duck nibbles and more.
- Cookies: Many shapes and sizes of semi-soft tarts, pockets, or traditional cookies flavored with bacon, cheese, chicken, cheeseburger, venison, salmon, and more.
- Fi-Yo™ Frozen Yogurts: Only available from the Fido to go!™ truck, frozen treats are extremely popular and come in many flavors, including Chicken Club, Cookie Crush, Bacon and Cheese, Birthday Cake, Duck and Sweet Potato, and more.
- PupCups: A special non-dairy, diabetic-friendly, gluten and grain-free treat for older dogs or those with special dietary needs. Flavors include beef, chicken, salmon, turkey and bacon, and others.
For information on obtaining Fido to go!™ licensing agreements in the U.S., contact Donna Santucci. And for more details on the new Fido to go!™ Huntington Beach service area, including daily truck routes and schedules, visit Anthony and Krista on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.
About Fido to go!™
Founded in 2011 by Donna Santucci, Fido to go!™ is the world's first doggie treat truck. Visiting parks, beaches, festivals, and neighborhoods, Fido to go!™ provides a wide selection of treats, frozen yogurts, and chew products made from natural, organic, and U.S.-sourced ingredients. Committed to canine nutrition and allergy sensitivity, Fido to go!™ treats are all specially formulated to be gluten-free and natural. Fido to go!™ currently services the Chicago and Hunting Beach, California region, with online purchase and home shipping available via the website. Fido to go!™ also regularly supports charities and causes that help animals in need. Learn more at: www.Fidotogo.net.
