The World's First Doggie Treat Truck Comes to California - Fido to go!™ Expands Service Area to Huntington Beach in October

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fido to go!™ (https://fidotogo.net/) proudly announced it had established a licensing agreement with Anthony and Krista Misitano, creating a new West Coast route for the iconic Fido to go!™ canine treat truck. Fido to go!™ made its debut in Chicago over a decade ago, quickly becoming a beloved sight for Chicago dog lovers as it traveled to parks and events across the city. Fido to go!™ treats are all made with U.S. sourced ingredients, specially formulated to be gluten and grain-free, including all-natural cookies, frozen yogurts, and PupCups for healthy snacks that dogs love. Starting in early October, Anthony and Krista will build their own Fido to go!™ truck-tradition in the nation's largest dog-friendly beach located in Orange County at the Huntington Dog Beach.

Fido to go! Fido to go!

"I'm so happy to partner with Anthony and Krista, and I know that people out west are going to love Fido to go!™ just much as they do here in Chicago," said Donna Santucci, Fido to go!™ founder. "They are also both dog lovers, so they're as committed to excellence in service and food quality as I am. I can't wait to see the social media pictures and hear all the new stories of dog owners and their pets who will get to experience the Fido to go!™ truck for the first time."

Fido to go!™ – The Snacks Dogs Crave

All Fido to go!™ treats are available on the truck daily, while supplies last. Each treat is free of corn, egg, gluten, grain, soy, and sugar – with no additives or preservatives. Dry treats and chews are also made in the U.S. with regional ingredients and can be purchased online, with free shipping on orders over $75.

Bagged Treats: Freeze dried goodies for cats and dogs, including flavors like beef heart medallions, beef and veggie morsels, beef liver bites, chicken breast tenders, turkey/salmon/duck nibbles and more.

Freeze dried goodies for cats and dogs, including flavors like beef heart medallions, beef and veggie morsels, beef liver bites, chicken breast tenders, turkey/salmon/duck nibbles and more. Cookies: Many shapes and sizes of semi-soft tarts, pockets, or traditional cookies flavored with bacon, cheese, chicken, cheeseburger, venison, salmon, and more.

Many shapes and sizes of semi-soft tarts, pockets, or traditional cookies flavored with bacon, cheese, chicken, cheeseburger, venison, salmon, and more. Fi-Yo™ Frozen Yogurts: Only available from the Fido to go!™ truck, frozen treats are extremely popular and come in many flavors, including Chicken Club, Cookie Crush, Bacon and Cheese, Birthday Cake, Duck and Sweet Potato, and more.

Only available from the Fido to go!™ truck, frozen treats are extremely popular and come in many flavors, including Chicken Club, Cookie Crush, Bacon and Cheese, Birthday Cake, Duck and Sweet Potato, and more. PupCups: A special non-dairy, diabetic-friendly, gluten and grain-free treat for older dogs or those with special dietary needs. Flavors include beef, chicken, salmon, turkey and bacon, and others.

For information on obtaining Fido to go!™ licensing agreements in the U.S., contact Donna Santucci. And for more details on the new Fido to go!™ Huntington Beach service area, including daily truck routes and schedules, visit Anthony and Krista on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

About Fido to go!™

Founded in 2011 by Donna Santucci, Fido to go!™ is the world's first doggie treat truck. Visiting parks, beaches, festivals, and neighborhoods, Fido to go!™ provides a wide selection of treats, frozen yogurts, and chew products made from natural, organic, and U.S.-sourced ingredients. Committed to canine nutrition and allergy sensitivity, Fido to go!™ treats are all specially formulated to be gluten-free and natural. Fido to go!™ currently services the Chicago and Hunting Beach, California region, with online purchase and home shipping available via the website. Fido to go!™ also regularly supports charities and causes that help animals in need. Learn more at: www.Fidotogo.net.

Media Contact:

Donna Santucci, Founder

1-847-863-5857

[email protected]

SOURCE Fido to go!

Related Links

http://www.Fidotogo.net

