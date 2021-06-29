The World's First Global Hygiene Summit to take place in Singapore in 2022

LONDON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

RGHI to organise the world's first Global Hygiene Summit in Singapore May 8-10, 2022 in partnership with Singapore's National Centre for Infectious Diseases and the World Bank

in partnership with National Centre for Infectious Diseases and the World Bank COVID-19 has enabled a renewed focus on this often forgotten area of science

By convening the global hygiene stakeholders, the Global Hygiene Summit will become the global meeting place for the diverse audiences involved in hygiene

COVID-19 has brought hygiene, and, more specifically, the role it can play in our health, into sharp focus and further reinforced the fact that prevention is better than cure. However, despite hygiene being the preventive component of the global fight against infectious diseases it has languished as a minority scientific and political interest for decades.

Established towards the end of 2020 with the mission of enabling and accelerating a portfolio of hygiene science to improve public health through better outcomes and behaviors the Reckitt Global Hygiene Institute (RGHI) will organize the world's first Global Hygiene Summit in Singapore in May 2022 and raise hygiene, and the role it plays in our health, up the agenda. Singapore has been chosen as the venue for the inaugural summit because of its track record in public health and evidence-based policy and management of healthcare, and a trusted healthcare system.

Organized in partnership with Singapore's National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and the World Bank the Global Hygiene Summit 2022 will create a forum for multi-level and multi-disciplinary discussions around hygiene science, behaviour, economics, and real-world experiences which can shape policy and drive better public health outcomes globally and aims to become the global meeting place for the diverse audiences involved in the science, implementation and policy of hygiene.

Simon Sinclair, Executive Director of RGHI said: "One of the biggest issues in the hygiene space is its lack of definition as a field. How can we expect to convince policymakers that they need to be investing in a space where we struggle to define the impact? The Global Hygiene Summit will create a positive and stimulating environment that aims to persuade the various hygiene stakeholders that working together will, ultimately, create a stronger voice for change."

Those interested in attending the Global Hygiene Summit can register their interest at Summit (rghi.org). More details regarding speakers, partners and content streams will be available in the coming weeks.

