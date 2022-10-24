The World's First Hypnosis-based Program Combating Midlife Crisis in Gen X Women Launches

By using science-backed hypnosis to address the unprecedented levels of anxiety and depression in this overlooked yet high-risk age group, Supercharge Your Midlife Transformation reprograms the subconscious to create lasting change.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Board-certified hypnotist, life coach, and former Wall Street executive Mari Vasan today launches the world's first transformational program to address the silent epidemic of women's midlife crises in a post-pandemic world. This comes at a time when women in their 40s and 50s are experiencing unprecedented levels of mental health challenges which the pandemic has exacerbated. Unlike Millennials or Gen Z women, Gen X women face a unique combination of child and elderly care burdens while feeling out of time to create the life they once envisioned.

Mari Vasan

The result is an overwhelming number of women in this age group feel overwhelmed, anxious, and disillusioned. Recent research also found that being in midlife doubles one's probability of depression compared with people over 65 or under 25, and that the peak risk for suicide is in midlife. Even more troubling is the fact that CDC studies show midlife women are twice as likely to be on antidepressants as their male counterparts.

"We know that Gen X women often experience the highest number of major life stressors, including menopause, divorce, death of a parent, career endings, and children leaving home, yet conversations around midlife crisis have centered around men," says Mari Vasan, founder, and creator of Supercharge Your Midlife Transformation , who has helped over 1000+ high-performing middle-aged women thrive in the second half of life. "We need to first acknowledge the severity of the problem, and then provide powerful tools to help women navigate through these midlife challenges."

Why it's different:

Unlike self-help courses and programs that address only the conscious mind and/or the body, this program encompasses all 3 ingredients required for deep and lasting change: the conscious mind, the body, and the subconscious. Through powerful hypnosis techniques that directly tap into the subconscious, Supercharge Your Midlife Transformation's 8-week curriculum will also include proven yet practical strategies to integrate the body with subconscious reprogramming.

As hypnosis and the power of the subconscious continues to gain traction and attention in mainstream society, Mari Vasan is the first to create an integrated program to address the conscious, the subconscious, and the body, including specific movement practices, for midlife women. This 8-week online program that also incorporates NLP and trauma release techniques is open for continuous enrollment and features both recorded modules and live coaching and movement classes.

About Mari

For the last ten years, Vasan has worked as a hypnocoach with more than 1,000 midlife women. She blended her research skills as a top-rated Wall Street analyst, with 30 years of intensively studying psychology, human behavior, and personal growth, with the needs, wants, and desires of the women she's worked with for the past 10 years, to create her 8-week online course - Supercharge Your Midlife Transformation. She is a board-certified hypnotherapist through the International Association of Counselors and Therapists. Vasan is also a member of the American Board of Hypnotherapy and the National Guild of Hypnotists. She is a certified stress management consultant and certified in Rapid Transformational Therapy.

Media Contact

Mari Vasan

[email protected]

561-573-8593

SOURCE Mari Vasan