The World's First Innovation House Debuts in Chicago to Provide Platform for Business Transformation and Corporate Strategy

The space will also bring an innovative business transformation service to corporations seeking to revolutionize their companies to find new products, services and business models in addition to developing entirely new ventures that will create the future.

"At its core, a business is its people; if you transform the people in your company, you can transform your business," said David Borlo, CEO of Salt Flats. "Companies have forever changed since the inception of digital technology, but this has in turn opened the door for the greatest opportunity for courageous leaders to elevate their business, and they'll do it at the Salts Flats Innovation House."

Using a method and business model developed in Silicon Valley by the founding team, Salt Flats' revolutionary business transformation process is used to quickly explore, experiment and execute. They offer companies special resources to capture the new revenue opportunities created by digital enablers such as machine learning, Internet of Things, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality. Salt Flats takes their services beyond traditional consulting, and creates the future with their Members by combining necessary ingredients such as a horizontal ecosystem, in-house engineering, startups, lean startup methods and dedicated foundry space to launch new products and businesses. To date, they have worked with companies such as Exelon, Leopardo Companies, Milliken & Company, Interiors for Business, the City of Peoria and more, in addition to working with some of the largest and most influential industrial companies serving the built environment.

The Innovation House is Salt Flats' foundation to transform 1 million employees and celebrate curious minds who want to shift the thinking at their companies.

The Salt Flats team marked the grand opening of the Innovation House with a House Warming festival, with private VIP receptions, panels with thought leaders including Alderman Walter Burnett and the Illinois Institute of Technology, demonstrations, and interactive sessions such as design thinking workshops, seminars and a keynote by best-selling author, Rod Collins. Over the course of the week, hundreds of ideas were generated between panel leaders and guests.

Current companies who are Members of Salt Flats include Milliken & Company, Leopardo Companies, Brix Catering, VividGro (a division of Lighting Science), Interiors for Business, Atmos, Scanalytics and more. Over the course of the festival, more than 3,000 people came through the doors at the Innovation House. For attendees, the most exciting element of the opening is that Salt Flats will provide transformation and corporate strategies in entirely new ways.

"Partnering with Salt Flats has been one of the best investments we have made in our company and our people because they are changing the game when it comes to management consulting," said Joe Scanlin, Co-Founder and CEO of Scanalytics Inc. "We will now have a 45,000 sq. ft. living lab experiential space to explore the science and data behind emerging technologies as they connect to the built environment."

Salt Flats is now accepting Members for the Innovation House, and interested parties can explore further by reviewing the application online at https://www.joinsaltflats.co/.

To learn more about Salt Flats and the Innovation House, visit https://saltflats.co/.

About Salt Flats

Salt Flats is an Innovation House creating the future with entrepreneurs, startups and corporations through a revolutionary business transformation process to explore, experiment and execute. Inside the Salt Flats Innovation House is a curated ecosystem that transforms teams, creates rapid learning, and builds new business models. Business and culture transformation are the results of our services. To learn more about Salt Flats Innovation House, visit https://saltflats.co.

